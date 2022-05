Scanfililtä, Etteplanilta ja M-Brainiltä yhteinen palvelutarjooma Yhdysvaltojen markkinoille tähtäävien suomalaisyritysten tukemiseksi

Scanfil expands its Wutha factory in Germany by 50% 21.1.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Scanfil plc Press Release 21 January 2022 at 8.00 a.m. CET Scanfil expands its Wutha factory in Germany by 50% Scanfil’s factory in Wutha-Farnroda in Germany will increase by 2,200 m². The expansion is estimated to be in production use during the second quarter of 2022. The existing factory is 4,500 m² and employs approximately 270 professionals. “We are glad to announce us growing in Wutha, in the heart of Germany. Our factory is well located and close to our customers and their R&D,” the CEO of Scanfil Petteri Jokitalo states. “Growth expectations have improved significantly and gave us the confidence to invest more in Wutha.” The adjoining building is now under construction to meet an EMS service provider's high-quality requirements. Some of our customers in Wutha come from the medical sector, which has the most demanding standard for production quality and precision. “The majority of our customers come from the automation and safety sector, but there are also good growth prospects