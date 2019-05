Schweiz förbundspresident på arbetsbesök till Finland

President of the Swiss Confederation to make a working visit to Finland 3.5.2019 14:13:22 EEST | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 9/2019 3 May 2019 President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer will make a working visit to Finland on Friday, 10 May 2019. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. President Niinistö and President Maurer will hold their official discussions in the Presidential Palace. In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Switzerland, the Presidents will discuss topics such as European security and Finland’s EU Presidency beginning on 1 July. Following their discussions, the Presidents will hold a press conference. At his working visit, President Maurer will also meet Prime Minister Juha Sipilä and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Antti Rinne and visit the Bank of Finland. The previous presidential visit from Switzerland to Finland took place in 2014 when President Niinistö hosted the state visit by President of the Swiss Confederation Didier Burkhalter. President Niinistö made a state v