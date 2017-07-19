Scientist.com Expands Research Marketplace for US National Institutes of Health (NIH)

19.7.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

Scientist.com, the world's largest marketplace for outsourced scientific services, today announced the launch of the NIH Collaborative Research Exchange (CREx). Created in partnership with the NIH Intramural Research Program (IRP), and originally designed by the Center for Cancer Research of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), CREx enables NIH IRP researchers in Maryland, North Carolina and Montana to easily access shared scientific resources and initiate internal and external research collaborations.

“The NIH IRP is one of the largest biomedical research institutions on Earth,” said Sherman Tang, Scientist.com’s NIH Site Director. “With CREx, NIH IRP scientists now have easy access to innovative tools and technologies offered by hundreds of internal NIH groups and by thousands of external contract research organizations (CROs). CREx is an easy-to-use online tool that promotes sharing of internal resources, simplifies research collaborations and enables access to the latest cutting-edge technologies.”

The NIH IRP has many state-of-the-art core facilities with excess capacity that could be shared among investigators but without a central online catalog it's been challenging for researchers to access them. The expansion of CREx connects IRP researchers with innovative research tools, creates access to shared scientific resources throughout the NIH and promotes collaborations among researchers.

CREx is now available to researchers at 20 institutes and centers within the NIH, including the NCI, National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and the NIH Clinical Center.

