SDP Oulun piiri toteaa pandemian ja sodan lisäävän pahoinvointia – mielenterveyspalveluihin empatiaa ja jämäkkyyttä

Finnish Social Democratic Party Executive Board: SDP condemns the war started by Russia in Ukraine 24.2.2022 12:20:27 EET | Press release

The Finnish Social Democratic Party condemns the full-scale war that Russia has started in Ukraine. Russia's military operations are a violation of international law. Russia's actions disrespect Ukraine's sovereignty and the security of Ukraine's citizens. Russia's measures threaten the European system of collective security as a whole. SDP supports Finland's national consensus and the actions of the state leadership. SDP gives its support to strong and consistent joint European action in response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, to stop the dangerous development. We must prepare for the coming humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, which will be reflected in all of Europe. It is our task to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. The security of the civilian population in Ukraine must be ensured through actions of the international community. The most important current priority for the EU and the rest of the international community is to end Russia's military operat