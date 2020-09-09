Self-service appointment booking for coronavirus testing for residents of Uusimaa

People living in the HUS area can now book an appointment for coronavirus sampling using the Coronabot.

The Coronabot website, which has been available since the spring, helps users determine their need for coronavirus testing. Starting in September, the Coronabot will also offer Uusimaa residents the option to book an appointment for sampling directly online. For Helsinki residents, Omaolo web service remains the designated self-service channel, to which the Coronabot also directs Helsinki residents.

After answering the Coronabot's survey involving symptoms and exposure, the user can book a suitable appointment for a test site. Customers are asked to fill in preliminary health information before booking a test.

Using the service requires online banking credentials or a mobile certificate. Booking a test for someone else, such as your child, will be possible at a later date.

New service is expected to help with overwhelmed helplines

Booking a test appointment by calling is still possible. You may call the coronavirus helpline, your health center, the Medical Helpline 116 117, or you can book via the Omaolo service. Follow your municipality's instructions. “Our hope is that the self-service appointment booking enabled by the Coronabot will reduce the number of calls to helplines,” states Sirpa Arvonen, head of eHealth services in HUS IT Management.

Instructions and test results via SMS

After booking a test appointment, the customer will receive a confirmation of the time and arrival instructions via text message. The test results will also be sent to the customer as a text message.

Positive test results will be visible in My Kanta. How quickly the positive results appear in My Kanta varies between different healthcare providers and municipalities. Negative test results will be able to be seen in My Kanta starting from the beginning of October.

If the test result is positive, a staff member from the municipality’s infectious diseases control unit will call the customer to ask about their coronavirus exposure for contact tracing.

The service was implemented by HUS’s Epidemiological Unit and HUS IT Management’s eHealth services.

Web address: koronabotti.hus.fi/en