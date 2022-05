Senioripakusta iloa ja hyvää oloa ikäihmisten arkeen

Tapiola Swimming Hall to be renovated in keeping with its original architecture 28.4.2022 16:11:06 EEST | Press release

The project plan for the renovation and expansion of Tapiola Swimming Hall has been completed. After the project plan is approved, the next step will be the preparation of building plans. The aim is for construction to begin in 2023 and for the renovated swimming hall to open its doors in autumn 2025.