Sensome, Formerly Instent, Raises €4.7m to Bring the World’s First Connected Stroke Guidewire to Patients
17.7.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
Sensome, formerly Instent, a company developing a revolutionary micro-sensor technology for smart medical devices out of France’s Ecole polytechnique, announced today that it has completed its €4.7m seed round to bring its first product to clinical trials. Venture capital firm Kurma Diagnostics led a syndicate with the new Paris-Saclay Seed Fund and ID Invest, joined by a group of business angels.
Sensome’s novel sensing technology can be integrated with any medical device to reliably identify biological tissues in contact with the device. The technology combines micrometric impedance sensors that communicate wirelessly outside the body and machine learning algorithms for accurate and predictive real-time analysis.
Sensome’s first product integrates its proprietary technology with a guidewire for the treatment of ischemic stroke. When a brain blood vessel is blocked by a clot, millions of brain cells die every minute. Depending on the composition of the blood clot, the choice of tool to remove the clot significantly impacts the time to reopen the artery, ranging from minutes to hours. Sensome’s connected stroke guidewire will help select the fastest device to reopen the vessel for each patient. Ischemic stroke affects over 1.5 million people across Europe and the US every year.
“This seed round allows us to prepare first-in-human testing of our neurovascular product next year and to enter the stroke space,” says Franz Bozsak, CEO of Sensome, who co-founded the company with Abdul Barakat, professor at the Hydrodynamics Laboratory at Ecole polytechnique. “The connected stroke guidewire will finally provide physicians with the information they need to reduce procedure times. This first smart product with Sensome inside will pave the way for future devices integrating our technology for the benefit of patients.”
About Sensome: www.sensome.com
About Kurma Partners: www.kurmapartners.com
About Paris-Saclay Seed Fund: www.seedfund.parissaclay.com
About Idinvest Partners: www.idinvest.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005263/en/
Contact information
Sensome
Franz Bozsak, +33 1 69 33 52 66
press@sensome.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
New Access Signs Extended Deal with Catella Bank for Its Entire Front-Office Solution Suite17.7.2017 11:51 | Tiedote
New Access, leading provider of Front-to-Back-office software solution dedicated to the private banking and wealth management industries, has signed its first post-acquisition deal with Catella Bank. Catella Bank is an Apsys client expanding to New Access’ entire Front-Office solution suite: Banker’s Front. The suite includes Equalizer III New Access’ portfolio management system together with the e-Banking platform. Catella Bank will also be using New Access’ Client Data Management solution: CIM. Catella Bank has chosen to trust New Access for its ability to provide a comprehensive Front-to-Back solution compliant with MiFID II regulations and requirements, as well as the new IFRS 9 accounting rules. “It is an important milestone for us and a valuable differentiator to have a unique provider covering our Front-to-Back needs. New Access’ Front-Office suite will support our
Resello Selects Interxion as Data Centre Partner for Microsoft Azure Stack17.7.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced that Resello has selected Interxion as its data centre partner for its pan-European Microsoft Azure Stack deployment. Running on Azure Stack, the Resello Cloud Marketplace now gives resellers the opportunity to deliver value added cloud services with all the scalability and flexibility of Microsoft Azure, without the need for investments in Azure Stack technology or know how, and with the best possible colocation and connectivity services. Why Azure Stack? Azure Stack brings all the benefits of Microsoft’s public cloud platform to a customer private data centre environment. The technology is seamlessly integrated with Azure and offers the same user experience and interface, making deployments on Azure Stack just as easy as i
General Cable Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value16.7.2017 22:30 | Tiedote
General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC), a leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets, announced today that its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the Company. The Company has engaged J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal advisor to assist in the process. John E. Welsh, III, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, said, “After careful consideration, our Board has determined to undertake a review of strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. While the management team has made excellent progress in the execution of our strategic roadmap to transform the Company into a more focused,
Prof. Stephen Wilhite Named AURAK Provost16.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has this week announced Prof. Steven C. Wilhite as the university’s new provost and vice president for academic affairs and student success. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170716005019/en/ New AURAK Provost, Prof. Stephen Wilhite (Photo: ME NewsWire). Prof. Wilhite, who joins the university in time for the 2017/18 academic year, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He served as provost at Widener University, Philadelphia, since 2011, as well as a period as interim president from 2015 to 2016. He also served a number of other leadership positions at Widener, such as associate provost for graduate studies, and dean of the School of Human Service Professions. Commenting on the new appointment, AURAK president,
Biogen to Present Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2017 (AAIC®)14.7.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) will present data from its Alzheimer’s disease programs at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2017 (AAIC®) in London, July 16 - 20, 2017. The planned poster presentations include: Change from Baseline in Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Cognitive and Functional Domains in PRIME, a Randomized Phase 1b Study of the Anti-Amyloid Beta Monoclonal Antibody Aducanumab (BIIB037). Poster 1-053: July 16, 2017, 9:30 a.m. GMT+1. This new post-hoc analysis shows the change in the cognitive and functional subscores, which are derived from the previously reported clinical dementia rating (CDR) score for the overall and early Alzheimer’s disease populations in the 1, 3, 6 and 10 mg/kg aducanumab fixed-dosing cohorts in Phase 1b. This poster will be available concurrently with the session on the
National Winners from 18 Countries and Region Selected for Panasonic KWN Global Contest 201714.7.2017 12:24 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation has completed the final judging process for the Global Contest 2017 of "Kid Witness News (KWN)," an educational program designed to support the video production of elementary, junior high, and high school students around the world with the KWN concept of “The World Through Their Eyes.” The 26 national winners for the KWN Global Contest 2017 have been selected and approximately 100 representatives of the 26 winning schools in 18 different countries and region have been invited to Tokyo to attend the "KWN Global Summit 2017" from August 1 to 5, which will be held for the first time. During this period, the Grand Prix winners will be announced at the KWN Global Contest 2017 awards on August 4. Amid a global environment that calls for the world to work more closely together, the "KWN Global Summit 2017" is a new initiative for nurturi
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme