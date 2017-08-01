Seoul Semiconductor Achieves Continuous Revenue Growth Despite of Elevating Competition with the Chinese LED Manufacturers
1.8.2017 10:07 | Business Wire
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a market leader in LED (light emitting diode) design and manufacturing, today announced consolidated second-quarter revenues of KRW 267 billion. The rise in consolidated revenue came from strong sales in general lighting and strengths across all divisions within the company. The year over year rise in automotive lighting sales proved highly profitable for the company.
For the lighting division, while the differentiated product such as Wicop and Acrich increased in great proportion, automotive exterior lamps, e.g. daytime running lights and headlights continued their fast-paced growth. Automotive lighting is an area of high entry barriers due to high technology requirements and intellectual properties. Seoul expects to gain further market share with its differentiated Wicop technology. For the IT division, current customers expanding their product line-ups and new customer acquisitions were the main drivers for the rising sales figures.
To improve share price stability and increase shareholder value, Seoul announced plans to almost double its future dividends, based on the fact that its current level of pay-out is half the industry average and an increase up to the industry average is necessary. In addition, the company has sufficient cash generation capabilities since it has booked above 20% gains in EBITDA, leaving sufficient funds available for future investments. This was part of Seoul’s last quarter’s announcement to execute a KRW 10 billion share buyback program.
Company outlook
The company has provided revenue guidance of KRW 260 to 280 billion for the third quarter. The company plans to further strengthen its sales and marketing activities for its unique technologies including Acrich and Wicop and focus on acquiring more customers to reach new heights with respect to earnings.
The company’s Chief Financial Officer Sangbum Lee stated that SunLike, a new LED technology that produces light closely matching the spectrum of natural sunlight, unveiled at a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany in June, had been very well received with great interest from global customers. The company plans to launch additional new products during the remainder of the year and focus on protecting intellectual properties owned by the company.
About Seoul Semiconductor:
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; Wicop – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; NanoDriver Series –World’s Smallest 24W DC LED Drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, includes all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves over ten times the output of conventional LEDs. For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com
# Trademarks
Wicop and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Investor information and additional product details are available on the company website http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/ir and www.seoulsemiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release material contains forward-looking statements which reflect Seoul Semiconductor’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Although Seoul Semiconductor believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are to be based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Seoul Semiconductor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All financial figures are consolidated figures unless stated otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005212/en/
Contact information
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH
Ariane Heim
Tel: +49 (0)89 450 3690-0
Email: press.eu@seoulsemicon.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Inteva Products Receives International Innovation Award for Structurally Integrated Panoramic Sliding Sunroof1.8.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Inteva Products, LLC, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, received its second consecutive innovation award in the annual Innovation Awards program sponsored by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA). This year’s recognition was for Inteva’s structurally integrated panoramic sliding sunroof developed in cooperation with Daimler for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The structurally integrated panoramic sliding sunroof is one of the largest mechanically operated sliding glass panels available globally. Traditionally, roofs have been manufactured as separate modules and considered one of a vehicle’s main subsystems. This roof is one of the first sunroofs ever to be structurally integrated with the vehicle. This approach allowed the automaker to offer one of the largest sunroofs in the industry while maintaining the structural in
Visa Helps Merchants Easily Adopt New, Global Specifications for QR Code Payments1.8.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
Today Visa (NYSE:V) announced its support of the new global QR Code Payment Specifications from EMVCo, the global technical body that manages the EMV Specifications. The specifications cover consumer-presented and merchant-presented QR code use cases for digital payment acceptance. QR codes are two-dimensional machine-readable barcodes, used to facilitate mobile payments at the point-of-sale. Visa and the other EMVCo Members worked to develop these new globally interoperable EMV specifications. Visa has already successfully enabled the merchant-presented QR technology in 15 countries around the world, with India, Kenya and Nigeria currently live in market with both bank and merchant partners. “We’ve already seen tremendous progress towards adoption of standardized, interoperable QR code payment systems in the developing world,” said Sam Shrauger, SVP, Digital Products, Visa.
print24.com is Greatly Reducing Delivery Times across the Whole of Europe1.8.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, which also includes, among others, the renowned brand print24.com, is greatly reducing delivery times across the whole of Europe and is already delivering products within 1 day! With immediate effect, print24.com is offering even quicker delivery times, not just in Germany but throughout Europe! Numerous Top sellers, including, for example, Flyers, Postcards and Posters, are now available even more quickly. From now on, print24 customers will receive the products in question within three days via standard delivery, two days via express delivery and even within 1 day via priority shipping – true to the motto “3...2...1...done!” “Owing to the new delivery times and the possibility of already having products delivered via standard delivery within three days at no extra charge, our customers have even more flexibility when it comes to
SES Government Solutions Lands Additional MEO Beam Task Order with U.S. Department of Defense1.8.2017 09:50 | Tiedote
SES announced today that SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, signed a five-year task order with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Under the agreement, an additional satellite beam will enable access to real-time information for better-informed, life-saving decisions in the field for key U.S. Government end-users. The additional connectivity will be provided via SES’s Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) O3b fleet as part of a high throughput, low latency satellite communications solution SES GS is providing to the U.S. DoD. Operational benefits of the solution include the capability to transfer large files from remote locations in just minutes instead of hours. Cloud-based applications and information can be used anywhere in the service area. End-users will be able to view simultaneous High Definition videos providing situational awareness to commanders.
VNS Therapy Receives CE Mark for Expanded MRI Labeling1.8.2017 09:30 | Tiedote
LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (“LivaNova” or the “Company”), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced its latest VNS Therapy® Systems (“VNS Therapy”) received CE Mark for expanded MRI labeling. VNS Therapy is now the only implantable device indicated for epilepsy therapy that allows patients to have high-quality 1.5T and 3T MRI scans without the need for special equipment. “The CE Mark comes one month after we received U.S. FDA approval for similar expanded MRI labeling,” said Damien McDonald, LivaNova’s Chief Executive Officer. “Earning CE Mark and FDA approval to expand our MRI labeling removes a barrier to care for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.” The labeling change applies to the latest VNS Therapy technology, which includes AspireHC® and AspireSR® devices. Now, patients who have or desire to have VNS Therapy can more easily receive routin
GA Telesis and Tokyo Century Corporation Launch $1 Billion New Technology Engine Leasing Initiative1.8.2017 07:01 | Tiedote
GA Telesis and Tokyo Century Corporation announced today the launch of a new technology engine financing initiative focusing on a select group of new technology jet engines. GA Telesis has been an industry leading engine lessor since its inception in 2002 and has consummated well over 1,000 engine transactions. The new joint initiative will enhance GA Telesis’ current technology engine leasing business by implementing a more competitive cost of capital for longer-term and more structured transactions. The target portfolio will consist of the following engine models: General Electric GEnx, Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 and Trent XWB, Pratt & Whitney GTF and CFM International LEAP engines. GA Telesis and Tokyo Century are targeting the origination and closing of $1 billion new-technology engine transactions over the next 24 months. “This is an unprecedented time in the his
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme