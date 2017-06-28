Seoul Semiconductor and Toshiba Materials Taking LEDs Back to Nature
28.6.2017 10:07 | Business Wire
Combining Seoul Semiconductor’s patented LED chip technology & Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R phosphor technology, SunLike Series LEDs deliver the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED that enables human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005183/en/
Chung Hoon Lee, Founder and CEO of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)
Seoul Semiconductor, a global innovator of LED products and technology, has developed a new LED technology that produces light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight. Announced at a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany on June 26, 2017, the new SunLike Series natural spectrum LED technology was co-developed by Seoul Semiconductor and Toshiba Materials.
Back to natural light
Human beings have lived under natural sunlight for tens of thousands of years, and only began using lanterns in the third century BCE. The use of white LEDs for general illumination began less than 20 years ago, but has spread rapidly around the world due to the high efficiency and cost savings of LED lighting. However, low cost and brightness has been given priority over the quality of light, thus the light from conventional LEDs has a different characteristic from that of natural sunlight, which matches the human biorhythm.
The SunLike Series LED technology closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight that human have enjoyed for thousands of years. It maximizes the advantage of natural light and minimizes the shortcomings of artificial light sources, providing light more like natural sunlight. This natural spectrum of light is achieved by combining Seoul Semiconductor’s world-class LED chip technology with Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology, a leading global phosphor compound.
“Mr. Kumpei Kobayashi, CEO of Toshiba Materials said that “We are pleased to be partnered with a global LED leader like Seoul Semiconductor to introduce the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which represent an advanced technology that creates a more intimate and nature-based lighting environment.”
“We are pleased to introduce another South Korean innovation in LED technology with the launch of the SunLike Series LED lighting technology that produces light close to the spectrum of natural sunlight. Much like our package-less WICOP Series LEDs revolutionized the LED packaging process, our SunLike Series LEDs represents a revolution in creating natural spectrum LED lighting.” said Mr. Chung Hoon Lee, CEO of Seoul Semiconductor. “The SunLike Series LEDs will be applied in the lighting sector, contributing to a better and healthier life for humans. They will also be used in horticultural applications to create an ideal environment to help plants grow which is safer than using genetic modification,” he added.
He also said “We are delighted to partner with Toshiba Materials to provide our customers a light source that delivers the natural spectrum of sunlight – from the brightness of morning sunshine, to the energy of daylight, to the warmth of an evening sunset. We believe that the SunLike Series LEDs will improve the quality of human life by advancing a new era of human-centric lighting technology.”
Minimizing the side-effects of blue light
Because SunLike Series LEDs are designed to deliver light that closely matches the natural spectrum of sunlight, they provide an optimized light source for human centric lighting that maximizes benefits of natural light while minimizing the negative side effects of artificial light sources.
Some recent studies from Harvard1 and other major universities have suggested that blue LED chips, used in most commercial LEDs to create visible light, provide positive stimulation to the human eye that increases alertness and elevates mood when viewed during daytime hours. However, these blue LEDs create a blue light “spike” in the light output of an LED that may produce negative effects when viewed for prolonged periods during night-time hours by interfering with natural human biorhythms. The SunLike Series natural spectrum LED technology employs a purple LED in conjunction with the TRI-R phosphor compound to minimize the blue light “spike” that is characteristic of typical LED light sources, producing a light output that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight to deliver a healthier light experience.
SunLike’s world-class color reproduction
According to the results of published research in academic journals such as Nature2, because humans have lived under the sun for thousands of years, human organs and biorhythms have evolved to respond most appropriately to natural sunlight. Human retinal cells that interpret and respond to color-related light input are composed of red, blue, and green cones, and the percentage of blue receptors was only 5.7%.
Because the amount of blue light that our eyes can accept is limited, blue light above the limit entering the eye is scattered. When this scattering phenomenon occurs, the light is diffused, and as a result, the texture and color of objects are distorted. Also, excess blue light can over-stimulate these retinal cells in the eye, and may cause eyestrain and loss of concentration. However, since SunLike Series LEDs implement the spectrum closest to the sunlight, they more accurately represent the color and texture of the object in natural light without the negative effects of excessive blue light on the eye or human biorhythms. Several products in which Toshiba’s TRI-R technology were incorporated have already been applied to lighting in Milan Fashion Week and illuminating fine art paintings in museum settings.
Applications and Market Forecast
SunLike will primarily be applied in commercial facilities that need to distinguish or show the exact color of the product as seen under sunlight, such as department stores, fine jewelers, horticulture facilities for growing plants indoors, exhibition facilities such as museums and exhibition halls, cosmetic facilities such as dressing rooms or bathrooms.
The global lighting market is estimated at $87 billion, with LED lighting accounting for ~$35 billion. The overall segment of the LED market where the SunLike Series LEDs can be applied represents ~$17 billion. It is anticipated that the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs will find initial sales in applications that require high quality lighting, and will eventually be applied in the general lighting market.
The SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are available from Seoul Semiconductor. To learn more about the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, please visit: http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/Sunlike/
For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com
1 Blue Light Articles (Source: Harvard Medical School)
http://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/blue-light-has-a-dark-side
2Source: http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v397/n6719/full/397520a0.html
*Nature paper number: Roorda et al. Nature, 397, 520-522, (1999)
About Seoul Semiconductor:
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as Wicop – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, includes all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves over ten times the output of conventional LEDs. For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com.
About Toshiba Materials
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (http://www.toshiba-tmat.co.jp/eng/) was demerged from Toshiba Corporation in 2003. With material design technology as a core, Toshiba Materials has supplied key material and key components which support the development of society.
Main products are metallic materials, components, fine ceramics parts, and chemical materials. During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company’s net sales totaled ~$127MM (14 billion yen).
# Trademarks
Wicop and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
TRI-R is trademark of Toshiba Materials Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005183/en/
Contact information
Seoul Semiconductor GmbH
Europe
Ariane Heim
Tel: +49 (0)89 450 3690-0
Email: press.eu@seoulsemicon.com
or
North America
Seoul Semiconductor Inc.
David Cox
Tel: +1 (919) 410-9856
Email: David.cox@seoulsemicon.com
or
Asia
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd
Jake Jung
Tel: +82 070.4391.8270
Email: pr@seoulsemicon.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement28.6.2017 09:50 | Tiedote
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and MDA, a global communications and information company, announced today an agreement for an initial satellite life extension mission using an on-orbit refuelling vehicle being built by SSL, a US based subsidiary of MDA and a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006627/en/ SES to be first customer on refuelling spacecraft built by SSL- Credit: SSL SES will be the first commercial customer to benefit from the satellite refuelling service, and will be able to activate the service whenever required with minimal disruption to spacecraft operation. The agreement also includes an option for further life extension missions. SES will work with a new venture, Space Infrastruc
4finance Achieves 9.4 out of 10 eKomi Rating for Vivus Spain’s Single Payment Loans28.6.2017 09:25 | Tiedote
4finance Group S.A. (the “Group”), Europe’s largest online and mobile consumer lending group, has achieved a 9.4 eKomi rating in reviews of its Vivus.es single payment loan. The Group is in the process of extending the use of consumer reviews to other consumer credit products and to other countries. The Group, which recently reported that its registered online lending customers had grown to more than 6.3 million, will continue to gather direct, independent customer feedback to help develop its market leading proposition and customer service. 4finance brand vivus.es has already used feedback garnered from customer reviews to improve its service. “We’re proud to say that nearly 97% of the reviews of our single payment loans have been positive,” said Jose María García Casado, 4finance Spain’s country manager.
Toshiba Files Lawsuit Against Western Digital Corporation28.6.2017 08:45 | Tiedote
Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) and Toshiba Memory Corporation (“TMC”) today filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court against Western Digital Corporation, a U.S. company, and its subsidiary Western Digital Technologies, Inc. (collectively, “WD”) (NASDAQ: WDC), seeking a provisional disposition order for an injunction against acts of unfair competition, and also brought suit for a permanent injunction, damages and payment of 120 billion yen, alleging violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, among other things. The lawsuit states, as detailed in Toshiba’s June 2, 2017 press release, “Update on Status of Third-party Investment in the Memory Business,” that WD has continually interfered with the bid process related to the sale of TMC. Citing joint venture agreements between Toshiba and SanDisk LLC (including its affiliates, “SanDisk”), the lawsuit also says tha
MPEG LA Introduces License for EVS28.6.2017 07:01 | Tiedote
MPEG LA, LLC today announced the availability of the EVS Patent Portfolio License providing efficient access to technologies underlying the EVS (Enhanced Voice Services) standard. Designed to operate ubiquitously over packet-switched mobile and fixed-line communications networks, EVS represents a significant advance for voice and audio compression devices with compression, network capacity and other features that deliver vastly improved high definition quality for both music and voice services. EVS may be used in products such as mobile and landline phones, videoconferencing systems, desktop computers, tablets and connected home voice response systems. “In an era when smartphones can do virtually anything, voice quality has lagged, but now the much anticipated EVS standard transmits speech of such pure quality that consumers will experience a dramatic leap in sound clarity a
Toshiba Memory Corporation Announces 96-Layer 3D Flash Memory28.6.2017 06:18 | Tiedote
Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has developed a prototype sample of 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ three-dimensional (3D) flash memory with a stacked structure[1], with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology. Samples of the new 96-layer product, which is a 256 gigabit (32 gigabytes) device, are scheduled for release in the second half of 2017 and mass production is targeted for 2018. The new device meets market demands and performance specifications for applications that include enterprise and consumer SSD, smartphones, tablets and memory cards. Going forward, Toshiba Memory Corporation will apply its new 96-layer process technology to larger capacity products, such as 512 gigabit (64 gigabytes) and 4-bit-per-cell (quadruple-level cell, QLC) technology, in the near future. The innovative 96-layer stacking pro
Teijin to Unveil World's-first Polycarbonate-resin Pillar-less Front Window for Tommykaira ZZ Electric Vehicle28.6.2017 04:00 | Tiedote
Teijin Limited announced today that it will unveil the world’s-first polycarbonate-resin pillar-less automotive front window, installed in the Tommykaira ZZ electric vehicle (EV) produced by GLM Co., Ltd., during Automotive Engineering Exposition 2017 Nagoya from June 28 to 30. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006582/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) GLM, an EV manufacturer launched by Kyoto University, expects to acquire street-ready certification for the Tommykaira ZZ fitted with Teijin’s PC-resin window, after which it will offer the window as a special equipment for the car from this autumn. PC resins are prohibited from use in automotive front windows due to safety standards. Teijin’s PC-resin window, however, thanks to its high resistance to ab
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme