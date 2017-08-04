SES: HD+ Subscribers in Germany to Enjoy Exclusive Live Sports Content via Eurosport Package
4.8.2017 09:55 | Business Wire
HD+ subscribers will now be able to enjoy exclusive live football matches as well as Tennis Grand Slams, Cycling highlights and MotoGP, thanks to the extended offer of HD+ following a partnership with the leading media company Discovery Networks Germany, Eurosport’s parent company.
This Smart News Release features multimedia.
HD+ Subscribers in Germany to Enjoy Exclusive Live Sports Content via Eurosport Package (Photo: Business Wire)
Under the new agreement with Discovery Networks Germany, SES’s German HD media platform HD+ is delivering a ‘Eurosport package’ offer, which includes access to the new sports channel Eurosport 2 HD Xtra and the Eurosport Player on any device. The Eurosport 1HD channel was added to the HD+ portfolio in 2016.
HD+ exceeded the two million subscribers landmark at the end of 2016, with a 15 percent year-on-year increase. The regular HD+ channel package comprises 23 encrypted HD channels of the largest commercial broadcasters in Germany, and is available for 70 EUR yearly. The Eurosport package is available for an additional 55 EUR yearly subscription.
“The success HD+ has enjoyed in 2016 illustrates that content in HD, and especially sports content, matters to TV viewers,” said Georges Agnes, Chief Operating Officer at HD PLUS. “This new cooperation with Discovery Networks and Eurosport is key for the positioning of HD+, as this is the first time we offer our customers exclusive content in addition to the free-to-air-portfolio. This new Pay-TV package is available to households already enjoying HD+, and is an ideal addition for Sky customers who want to be able to see all the Bundesliga games live from now on. Based on our possible technical reach of nearly 18 million households in Germany at 19.2 degrees East, we are the leading HD supplier via satellite and the ideal partner to distribute sports content to fans across the country.”
“We see it as our mission to bring as many attractive Bundesliga matches to as many screens as possible. With its extensive reach and a strong product, HD+ is the perfect partner for us. Together we can offer a 360-viewing experience, be it on the big screen or on other devices,” said Susanne Aigner-Drews, SVP & GM Discovery Networks Germany.
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b Networks and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com
