SES Networks and Primacom to Deliver High Speed Broadband Connectivity to Vessels in Asia-Pacific
26.6.2017 09:50 | Business Wire
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today it has signed a multi-year agreement with leading Indonesian satellite communications provider Primacom (PT Primacom Interbuana). Primacom will use SES Networks’ Maritime+ service to deliver the highest levels of reliable high-speed broadband connectivity to vessels operating in Asia-Pacific region.
SES Networks and Primacom to Deliver High Speed Broadband Connectivity to Vessels in Asia-Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)
The innovative fully-managed service will enable Primacom to double broadband speeds for connecting vessels traversing international and domestic maritime routes within the Asia-Pacific region.
SES Networks’ Maritime+ service combines SES’s global ground and space infrastructure to deliver the highest levels of reliability and connectivity to vessels that are seeking connected and autonomous shipping operations.
“The managed Maritime+ service is an ideal fit for Primacom as it gives us the flexibility to allocate bandwidth based on the needs of our customers. The efficient use of capacity also allows our budget-conscious customers to run new applications for the first time. Thanks to this customised and cost-efficient service, we are now able to provide the reliable and seamless connectivity that vessels need while traversing across oceans,” said Rosjanto, Senior Vice President of Product Support Development Technical Division at Primacom.
Steve Collar, CEO at SES Networks, said, “Broadband satellite connectivity is critical to realising the potential of the growing maritime sector in Indonesia and Asia-Pacific. SES Networks’ Maritime+ service, coupled with an extensive global reach and ground network, enables Primacom to offer flexible, reliable connectivity services to its customers. The customisable and cost-effective platform makes access to high-speed connectivity at sea possible for local and international operators in the region, empowering them to tap the maritime market’s strong growth.”
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com
