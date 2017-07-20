SES: Rural Alaska Benefits from Enhanced WiFi and Broadband Services via Satellite
20.7.2017 09:40 | Business Wire
Alaskan internet service provider (ISP) OptimERA is leveraging SES Networks’ new managed infrastructure service and a full 72MHz transponder to significantly improve broadband connectivity speed 10-fold throughout the remote port city of Unalaska, and neighboring towns and islands across Southwest Alaska.
This Smart News Release features multimedia.
SES: Rural Alaska Benefits from Enhanced WiFi and Broadband Services via Satellite (Photo: Business Wire)
In an agreement announced by SES, OptimERA has secured capacity aboard SES’s NSS-9 satellite to roll out enhanced city-wide WiFi network and broadband services to meet growing business and consumer demands for faster, more reliable and affordable connectivity in the largely underserved region.
SES will also provide OptimERA with a broad range of fully-managed infrastructure services, including data centre hosting services, uplink and downlink satellite services, as well as IP network services for internet connectivity, delivered using a primary SES teleport in Brewster, Washington. OptimERA will utilise scalable, tailored SES satellite capacity to extend its high-speed broadband service packages of 10Mbps to new business customers and consumers in nearby towns and villages. OptimERA is delivering 250 Mbps of capacity to the city of Unalaska.
“OptimERA is leveraging the reliability and flexibility of SES satellite capacity to better connect people and businesses across rural Alaska, where 25% of the state’s population lives and 90% of its revenues are generated,” explained Emmett Fitch, CEO at OptimERA. “Our collaborative work with SES is allowing us to be more creative and innovative in customising our satellite capacity, as our OptimERA team turns a vision of affordable, faster connectivity into life-changing reality throughout Alaska.”
“SES continues to build a robust global network capable of connecting people and businesses virtually anywhere in the world,” said Steve Collar, CEO at SES Networks. “OptimERA now has the reliable capacity and the fully-managed infrastructure it needs to offer affordable, impactful data packages capable of connecting people and generating exciting new growth opportunities throughout rural Alaska and the region.”
