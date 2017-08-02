SessionM Enables Expansion of Omnichannel Marketing Capabilities Without Replacing Existing Systems
2.8.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
SessionM, the leading customer engagement platform, announced today that it has been cited in Gartner’s July 2017 report, titled “Gear Up for the Evolving Multichannel Marketing Landscape.” The company was mentioned as a mobile marketing platform solution.
Gartner says that “nearly one in two organizations actively use multichannel campaign management (MCCM).” According to the report: “However comprehensive MCCM solutions are in terms of features and tool sets, they do not represent the only way to manage the multichannel marketing challenges marketers face. What's more, despite ongoing iterations and upgrades to existing functionality in response to customer demand and/or broader market trends, gaps remain. This dynamic creates openings for providers that are part of the extended multichannel marketing universe.”
SessionM’s customer engagement platform allows global brands to scale customer engagement efforts without replacing existing campaign management platforms. By plugging into existing technologies, SessionM ingests real-time customer events from all channels and organizes each customer’s data into a single actionable profile. This enables organizations to orchestrate smarter customer interactions and deliver hyper-personalized engagements and offers on a one-to-one basis, resulting in increased customer lifetime value (LTV) and profitability.
“There is a clear opportunity in the market where legacy multichannel campaign management platforms cannot fulfill the dynamic and real-time actions of customers as they engage with brands,” said Lars Albright, co-founder and CEO of SessionM. “Our customer engagement platform is able to seamlessly integrate into these existing systems, without requiring marketers to rip and replace their platform, and helps strengthen customer relationships through more intuitive engagement.”
According to Gartner, “multichannel marketers continue to struggle with creating engaging experiences that leverage mobile's unique capabilities and often fall short by only using mobile to activate other elements of their multichannel campaigns. Building up mobile customer data and leveraging it across the multichannel team can help overcome the challenges to broader marketing success.”
Gartner subscribers can access the full report at: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3764366/gear-evolving-multichannel-marketing-landscape.
About SessionM
SessionM is a customer engagement platform empowering the world’s most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.
