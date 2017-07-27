SFL – First-Half 2017 Results
27.7.2017 20:00 | Business Wire
Regulatory News:
The interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2017 were approved by the Board of Directors of Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY) on 27 July 2017, at a meeting chaired by Juan-Jose Brugera.
First-half business indicators were robust, thanks to the high portfolio occupancy rate, while the period also saw gains in the portfolio's appraisal value and the Company's net asset value.
The auditors have completed their review of the interim financial statements.
|Consolidated data (€ millions)
|H1 2017
|H1 2016
|Change
|Rental income
|98.6
|102.0
|-3.3%
|Adjusted operating profit*
|82.5
|86.4
|-4.5%
|Attributable net profit
|378.7
|309.8
|+22.3%
|EPRA earnings
|49.7
|50.6
|-1.8%
|* Operating profit before disposals and fair value adjustments
|30/06/2017
|31/12/2016
|Change
|Attributable equity
|3,455
|3,123
|+10.6%
|Consolidated portfolio value excluding transfer costs
|6,144
|5,736
|+7.1%
|Consolidated portfolio value including transfer costs
|6,523
|6,092
|+7.1%
|EPRA NNNAV
|3,421
|3,082
|+11.0%
|EPRA NNNAV per share
|€73.5
|€66.2
Results: robust business indicators
- Rental income for the period amounted to €98.6 million, down by a modest €3.3 million from the €102.0 million reported in first-half 2016.
- On a like-for-like basis (excluding all changes in the portfolio affecting period-on-period comparisons), rental income was €2.7 million higher, a 2.9% increase that was mainly attributable to the new leases signed in 2016.
- Changes in assets under redevelopment between the two periods had a €4.3 million negative impact on rental income, with several floors of offices in the Cézanne Saint-Honoré complex and other properties taken off the market for extensive renovation after tenants moved out in 2016.
- The impact was partly offset by lease termination penalties received from tenants, which added a net €0.5 million to rental income for first-half 2017 compared with €2.2 million in the year-earlier period.
- Operating profit before disposal gains and losses and fair value adjustments to investment properties amounted to €82.5 million in first-half 2017 versus €86.4 million in the year-earlier period.
- The portfolio’s appraisal value as of 30 June 2017 was 7.1% higher on a comparable basis than as of 31 December 2016. The increase led to the recognition of positive fair value adjustments to investment properties of €382.6 million at 30 June 2017 versus positive adjustments of €285.8 million at 30 June 2016.
- Net finance costs amounted to €21.2 million in first-half 2017 compared with €25.0 million in the year-earlier period, a saving of €3.9 million that primarily reflected the Group's lower average cost of debt.
- After taking into account these key items, the Group reported attributable net profit for the period of €378.7 million versus €309.8 million in first-half 2016. EPRA earnings came to €49.7 million in first-half 2017 compared with €50.6 million in the year-earlier period.
First-half 2017 Business Review
Rental operations
In a resilient rental market shaped by stable volumes in the Paris region compared with 2016 and a shortage of high quality properties in the capital, during first-half 2017 SFL signed leases on some 12,000 sq.m. on good terms.
The new leases were signed at an average nominal rent of €678 per square metre, corresponding to an effective rent of €585 per square metre.
The occupancy rate for revenue-generating properties remained high, standing at 95.5% as of 30 June 2017 compared with 97.0% as of 31 December 2016. The remaining vacant units are located mainly in the Cézanne Saint-Honoré, Washington Plaza and Issy-les-Moulineaux properties.
Development operations
Capital expenditure for first-half 2017 amounted to €12.5 million and mainly concerned the renovation of vacated floors in existing buildings and preliminary work on the Louvre Saint-Honoré and 112 Emile Zola (SMA) development projects.
Portfolio operations
On 13 January 2017, SFL entered into a €165-million deal to acquire SMA's historical headquarters building on Avenue Emile Zola in the 15th arrondissement of Paris. The 21,000-sq.m. property will be redeveloped to create a major new business centre in the west of the capital. Contracts will be exchanged when SMA moves to its new headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2017 (for more details, see the press release dated 16 January 2017).
No properties were divested in the first half of 2017. However, as part of the Group's portfolio management strategy, the In/Out property in Boulogne-Billancourt was put up for sale during the period.
As of the period-end a buyer had been found and a sale agreement was signed on 25 July. The sale of this asset to Primonial is due to be finalised during the second half of the year.
Financing: historically low average borrowing costs
Net debt at 30 June 2017 amounted to €1,949 million, compared with €1,931 million at 31 December 2016, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 29.9%. At that date, the average cost of debt after hedging was 1.9% and the average maturity was 4.1 years.
In June 2017, two new bilateral revolving credit facilities were obtained for periods of six and seven years respectively, representing a total borrowing capacity of €175 million.
As of 30 June 2017, SFL had €675 million in undrawn lines of credit.
Net Asset Value
The consolidated market value of the portfolio at 30 June 2017 was €6,144 million excluding transfer costs, an increase of 7.1% from €5,736 million at 31 December 2016 that was primarily due to further tightening of Paris property yields.
The average EPRA topped-up net investment yield (NIY) stood at 3.3% as of 30 June 2017, compared with 3.6% as of 31 December 2016.
EPRA NNNAV stood at €3,421 million or €73.5 per share at 30 June 2017, an increase of 11.0% compared to €66.2 per share at 31 December 2016.
Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs)
API EPRA earnings
|€ millions
|H1 2017
|H1 2016
|Attributable net profit
|378.7
|309.8
|Less:
|Profit (loss) on asset disposals
|-
|-
|Fair value adjustments to investment properties
|(382.6)
|(285.8)
|Fair value adjustments to financial instruments, discounting adjustments to debt and related costs
|0.0
|0.7
|Tax on the above items
|20.1
|5.5
|Non-controlling interests in the above items
|33.5
|20.4
|EPRA earnings
|49.7
|50.6
API EPRA NNNAV
|€ millions
|30/06/2017
|31/12/2016
|Attributable equity
|3,455
|3,123
|Treasury shares
|12
|14
|Unrealised capital gains
|17
|16
|Fair value adjustments to fixed rate debt
|(63)
|(71)
|EPRA NNNAV
|3,421
|3,082
API Net debt
|€ millions
|30/06/2017
|31/12/2016
|Long-term borrowings and derivative instruments
|1,679
|1,620
|Short-term borrowings and other interest-bearing debt
|371
|389
|Debt in the consolidated balance sheet
|2,050
|2,009
|Less:
|Current account advances (liabilities)
|(63)
|(63)
|Accrued interest and deferred debt arranging fees
|(11)
|6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(27)
|(20)
|Net debt
|1,949
|1,931
More information is available at www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
About SFL
Leader on the prime segment of the Parisian tertiary real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.1 billion and is concentrated on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB with a positive outlook
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006134/en/
Contact information
SFL
Thomas Fareng, +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00
t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
or
Galivel & Associés
Carol Galivel/Doriane Fougères, +33 (0)1 41 05 02 02
galivel@galivel.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Boehringer Ingelheim starts clinical study on interchangeability between its adalimumab biosimilar candidate and HUMIRA®27.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Boehringer Ingelheim announced today that the first patient has been enrolled into its VOLTAIRE-X interchangeability study. The goal of the study is to demonstrate that BI 695501 is interchangeable with the U.S.-marketed formulation of Humira®* 40mg/0.8mL. This is the first study in the U.S. to investigate an interchangeability designation for an adalimumab biosimilar candidate. The study will compare the pharmacokinetics and clinical outcomes between patients receiving Humira® continuously, versus those who switch repeatedly between Humira® and BI 695501, Boehringer Ingelheim’s adalimumab biosimilar candidate.1 The study will also assess safety, immunogenicity and efficacy.1 “We are pleased that the first patient has now been enrolled in VOLTAIRE-X, and look forward to continued recruitment and patient follow-up,” said Ivan Blanarik, Senior Vice President and Head of
Acxiom Launches Connected Spaces27.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Today, Acxiom® (Nasdaq: ACXM), in collaboration with Adobe, announced the launch of Connected Spaces, a global solution aimed at delivering more relevant omnichannel experiences to customers. Connected Spaces is designed to revolutionise customer experience and business returns for retail, travel and leisure locations such as airports, malls, sports stadiums, concert arenas and resorts. A pioneering example is Heathrow airport. Heathrow is able to deliver more relevant communications to customers in real-time as part of its overall engagement strategy and is already generating exceptional results including an increase in spend of 20-25 percent for engaged customers. Common to airports, malls and the like is a high footfall of consumers who intend to visit multiple concession, franchise, or subcontracted brands operating in their environments. This can translate to a relative
Watch BizWireTV: Helix Brings DNA Kits to the Public and Michael Kors Gets Ready to Buy Jimmy Choo27.7.2017 15:08 | Tiedote
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest Quick Biz Hits. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727005456/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Helix launches first online consumer marketplace for DNA-powered products that offer insights on ancestry, entertainment, family, fitness, health and nutrition. Watch BizWireTV to
European Commission Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Investigational Therapy for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria27.7.2017 14:05 | Tiedote
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing first in class, specific, non-absorbed, oral enzyme therapeutics to patients with serious renal, urologic and orphan diseases, announced today that the European Commission has granted orphan drug designation to Allena’s investigational product ALLN-177, Bacillus subtilis oxalate decarboxylase, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH). The orphan designation was granted to Allena Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Allena’s lead compound ALLN-177, is being developed to treat patients with severe hyperoxaluria, a condition characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate excretion. PH, a type of severe hyperoxaluria, is a rare genetic disorder caused by endogenous overproduction of oxalate by the liver that can result in kidney stone disease, kidney
Subscription Period for Superior Industries’ Tender of UNIWHEELS AG’s Shares to Close Monday, July 31, 201727.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aluminum wheels, reiterated today that the subscription period for the tender offer to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS AG (“UNIWHEELS”) will close Monday, July 31, 2017. On June 30, 2017, Superior announced it had commenced a tender offer to acquire the remaining 954,920 shares held by the public shareholders, which represents approximately 7.7% of the total outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS, for cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Superior acquired the other approximately 92.3% of the outstanding shares through a tender offer that was settled on May 30, 2017, where the public shareholders also received cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Following the settlement of the tender offer, Superior will finalize the proceedings to delist UNIWHEELS’ common stock from
Ipsen Delivers Strong Sales Growth of 18.8%1 in the First Half of 2017 and Upgrades Its Guidance for Full Year 201727.7.2017 08:00 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group, today announced financial results for the first half of 2017. H1 2017 Highlights Strong operating performance of 18.8%1 Group sales growth and Core Operating Income margin improvement by 1.2 points to 26.2% of sales Specialty Care sales growth of 23.1%1 reflects continued Somatuline® momentum and includes contribution of key new products Cabometyx® and Onivyde® Consumer Healthcare sales growth of 1.3%1 including contribution of newly acquired products Upgraded full year 2017 guidance of Specialty Care sales growth greater than 24.0%1, slight growth1 of Consumer Healthcare sales, and Core Operating Income margin greater than 25.0% o
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme