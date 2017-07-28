Shiseido Supports "teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido"

28.7.2017 12:03 | Business Wire

Shiseido Company, Limited (hereinafter “Shiseido”)(TOKYO:4911) supports “teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido”, hosted by Mifuneyama Rakuen and teamLab Inc. (hereinafter “teamLab”). The exhibition was first held by teamLab in 2015 based on the concept “Nature Becomes Art”; this year marks the third edition, with Shiseido supporting the event for the first time.

The venue, Mifuneyama Rakuen (Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Japan) is a 500,000 square meters park, home to flowers and trees of all seasons, such as cherry blossoms and azaleas. It is towered over by Mt. Mifune, which resembles a Chinese ship and is said to be the place where the legendary Empress Jingu moored her ship on her way home from the ancient kingdom of Silla.

This year, the venue hosts 14 exhibits: 13 artworks produced by teamLab with the use of projection mapping and other technologies, including light and sound. The 14th exhibit is a joint production with WASO, the new brand SHISEIDO skincare line, to convey WASO’s concept of “All things beautiful come from nature”.

360 Degrees Video “A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition”

Aim of Collaboration

The name “Shiseido” comes from a passage in the Yi Jing, the Chinese classic literature, which reads, “Praise the virtues of the Earth, which nurtures new life and brings forth significant values.” Based on the corporate mission to “inspire a life of beauty and culture”, Shiseido has built a unique sense of beauty throughout its 145 years of history.

The spirit of new value creation, reflected in Shiseido’s company name underlines its art and culture support activities. In 1919, the first Shiseido president, Shinzo Fukuhara founded the Shiseido Gallery (Ginza, Tokyo) in order to support young up-and-coming artists, and in 1978, Shiseido Art House (Kakegawa, Shizuoka) was opened. Both spaces host exhibitions of various artworks and disseminate information on art and culture, offering beauty that anticipates the change of times.

The present collaboration fuses Shiseido’s tradition of placing value on beauty, and teamLab’s revolutionary and buzz-generating digital art, taken to a new level by technology. Through this project, the companies aim to offer new value that will surprise and excite audiences worldwide.

Event Outline Title: “teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido” Venue: Mifuneyama Rakuen (Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Japan) Term: July 14th - October 9th, 2017 Hours: July 14th - August 14th 20:00 - 22:30 (last admission: 22:00) August 15th - October 9th 19:30 - 22:30 (last admission: 22:00) Admission fee: Adults: 1600 yen; high school & junior high school students: 1200 yen; elementary school students: 800 yen; babies and children under school age: free

Collaborative Exhibit

Title: WASO Tea House – “Flowers Bloom in an Infinite Universe, inside a Teacup”

The exhibit occupies a special tea house located in the park. The visitors can enjoy an original tea based on five ingredients (carrot, loquat leaf, tofu, white jelly mushroom, and honey) that are featured in the new skincare line WASO by brand SHISEIDO. The experience fuses the concept of WASO, “All things beautiful come from nature”, with that of the exhibition, “Nature Becomes Art”. Through the act of drinking tea, one can appreciate the original taste of the ingredients, but at the WASO tea house, the experience becomes art, allowing the visitors to explore the world of WASO through the five senses.

WASO Tea House Video

WASO

WASO is a new skincare line by brand SHISEIDO, which operates in 88 countries and regions worldwide. The new products will be released in July 2017, targeting Millennials in the USA and some Asian countries with the concept of “Feel beautiful in your own skin with skincare that makes the most of the ingredients”. WASO is based on the philosophy of Washoku, the tradition of Japanese food, which respects the uniqueness and natural flavor of each ingredient. WASO restores the ideal moisture balance in the skin and focuses on skincare concerns like dryness, oiliness, and visible pores. The line is step-free, so the products can be combined to one’s taste in order to bring out their unique natural beauty.

WASO Global Launch Film

Mifuneyama Rakuen

Mt. Mifune, literally “her majesty’s ship”, derives its name from the legend that Empress Jingu moored her ship here on her return from the ancient kingdom of Silla. It is 210 meters high and is the symbol of Takeo City, Saga Prefecture, Japan. Mt. Mifune appeared in school hymns since ancient times, and is a fond memory for many who were born or raised in Takeo. The magnificent mountain, towering serenely over the city, has a personality of its own. Against the backdrop of this Mt. Mifune lies Mifuneyama Rakuen, its abundant natural colors changing with every season. The Park was designated as a National Place of Scenic Beauty, the first of the kind in Saga Prefecture, in 2010.

teamLab Company name: teamLab Inc. Representative Director: Toshiyuki Inoko Address: Tosetsu Hongo Bldg. 5F, 1-11-6 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Established: March 2001 Business activities: A collective, interdisciplinary creative group that brings together professionals from various fields of practice in the digital society: programmers, engineers, CG animators, artists, mathematicians, architects, web and print graphic designers and editors. Referring to themselves as "ultratechnologists," the group aims to go beyond the boundaries between art, science, technology and creativity, through co-creative activities. HP: http://teamlab.art/jp/ Exhibition details: https://www.teamlab.art/e/mifuneyama2017/ YouTube: https://youtu.be/GdnDAP89LQY

