SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. 2nd Quarter 2017 Results
7.8.2017 19:00 | Business Wire
We are pleased to announce our quarterly conference call to discuss the results of SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. for the 2nd Quarter 2017.
Date: Monday, August 14, 2017
Time: 15.00 CEST / 14.00 BST / 9.00 EDT
The call information will be distributed on our secure site. If you would like access to our call, please contact Petra Beck at petra.beck@sig.biz.
Regards,
Petra Rhonda Beck
SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005001/en/
Contact information
SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l.
Petra Rhonda Beck
petra.beck@sig.biz
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
WhereScape Announces Cloud Data Warehouse Automation for Snowflake7.8.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
WhereScape, the leading provider of data infrastructure automation software, today announced WhereScape® automation for Snowflake, an offering designed to help IT organizations speed up the delivery of cloud-based data infrastructure projects. WhereScape will showcase the new offering this week during the TDWI Conference in Anaheim, Calif. WhereScape automation for Snowflake automates key development and operations workflows for Snowflake customers based on the native functions, wizards and best practices of Snowflake and incorporates data warehouse modelling methodologies such as 3NF, dimensional and Data Vault 2.0. Snowflake provides cloud-based data warehousing solutions that deliver the performance, elasticity, scalability, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization’s data in one location. “The combination of WhereScape’s
Kite Announces Initiation of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel CAR-T Clinical Program in the European Union7.8.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Kite Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq:KITE), a leading cell therapy company, today announced that patients in the European Union (EU) are now being treated with its lead investigational candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel, in the safety expansion cohort of ZUMA-1 (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT: 02348216). Kite is currently enrolling adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), and transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL) at multiple EU medical centers. Kite filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for axicabtagene ciloleucel in July 2017, the first CAR-T application in Europe. “This important milestone underscores our commitment to providing a potentially curative therapy to patients with serious blood cancers worldwide,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice Preside
Scientist.com and IndieBio Create Next Generation Innovation Marketplace to Accelerate Early Stage Biotech Research7.8.2017 15:06 | Tiedote
Scientist.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for outsourced research services, and IndieBio, the world’s largest biotech seed accelerator, announced today a partnership to create an innovation marketplace that speeds research and development. Biotech companies participating in IndieBio’s product-directed discovery programs and a long list of accomplished IndieBio alumni can now easily collaborate with over 2,000 commercial research suppliers through the Scientist.com platform. “Our members have already had success using Scientist.com to quickly find and engage high-quality research suppliers and access new technologies,” said Jun Axup, PhD, IndieBio’s Science Director. “This new partnership with Scientist.com builds off that early success and provides additional benefits to new members as well as our extensive network of alumni companies.” IndieBio is a ventu
ZeroStack’s Private Cloud Business Soars in Singapore7.8.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
ZeroStack, Inc., creators of the self-driving on-premises cloud, today announced that the Singapore market has been a global hotspot for its private cloud solution, adding three new customers and three new ecosystem partners to its global lineup since the last quarter. Customers include one of the largest technology companies in Singapore and JTEC Enterprises, a new regional MSP business. ZeroStack’s new partners are well-established Singapore entities with local and regional reach and include cloud arena specialists PTC Systems and Sunway Pareto. “With ZeroStack’s unique on-premises cloud solution, we are building an ecosystem of partners and a channel that helps both sell through MSPs and directly to enterprises,” said Joel Norton, ZeroStack’s Regional Manager Asia South at M5 Technologies. “There’s a groundswell of interest in private cloud in South Asia, and we are promoting
MSD Animal Health to Purchase Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria7.8.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
MSD Animal Health, known as Merck Animal Health in the United States and Canada, today announced plans to purchase a new manufacturing facility in Krems an der Donau, Austria with the intention to expand its global vaccine manufacturing capacity. The facility, currently owned by Shire plc., was built in 2002 and will add to the company’s impressive global manufacturing capabilities. “This new manufacturing site is ideally located in central Europe. It provides MSD Animal Health additional manufacturing resources and advanced technology platforms to meet the growing demand for our vaccine products that prevent disease and keep animals healthy while positioning us for strong long-term growth,” stated Joseph Morrissey, senior vice president, operations, MSD Animal Health. “We are excited to expand our footprint to Krems,” stated Dr. Hans-Günther Dittrich, vice president, Europe
Edwards Launches Easy to Use P3 Handheld Vacuum Gauge7.8.2017 10:07 | Tiedote
Edwards is introducing the P3 handheld vacuum measuring system. An easy to use, battery powered device with direct on-board display of measured pressure, which is ideal for on-site service calls and in-situ pressure checking. The P3 can provide mobile and fixed pressure measurement for installations of all kinds, including service, maintenance, universities or laboratory applications. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005012/en/ Edwards Launches Easy to Use P3 Handheld Vacuum Gauge (Photo: Business Wire) The Piezo Pirani sensor enables pressure measurement of all common gas types, in the range of 1200 to 5x10-4 mbar. With the integrated battery, the device can be attached and operated at any pressure point, and directly display or store up to 2000 values – all data value
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme