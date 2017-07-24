Sigma Systems Appoints Glenn Gibson as Vice President, Marketing

24.7.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, today announced the appointment of Glenn Gibson as Vice President of Marketing.

Mr. Gibson brings over 20 years of marketing experience within the communications, technology and software industries. He most recently served as the Head of Marketing at Juniper Networks Canada, where he led the marketing efforts targeting service providers and the broader enterprise space, as well as partner channel marketing for Canada.

Previous to Juniper Networks, Mr. Gibson led the product management team at Sprint for voice and advanced network solutions, followed by 16 years at Amdocs in various capacities including product marketing, brand management and leading the North American regional marketing team for 10 years. Mr. Gibson is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University’s Business Administration program.

In his role as Vice President of Marketing at Sigma Systems, Mr. Gibson is responsible for leading the company’s global marketing strategy, as it looks to further expand its footprint in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

“I am thrilled to welcome Glenn on board. His extensive marketing experience in the communications and software industries makes him an excellent addition to the Sigma leadership team,” said Simon Muderack, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at Sigma Systems. “Glenn has a track record of leading successful, creative teams and his ability to understand market trends and the impact they have on our customers is key to Sigma as we continue to grow our business globally.”

About Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.

