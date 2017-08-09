Sigma Systems Appoints Simo Jovovic as Head of Sales ANZ
9.8.2017 12:00 | Business Wire
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, has strengthened its global sales team with the addition of Simo Jovovic as Head of Sales ANZ.
Simo joins Sigma Systems from Hansen Technologies, Melbourne where he was Global VP Sales and Marketing. He has previously worked for Amdocs, Convergys, Redknee and CSG International.
Speaking about his appointment, Simon Muderack, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at Sigma Systems said: “Sigma’s business is expanding globally, building particular momentum in the Australian and New Zealand markets with the recent win of a new Tier 1 customer in the region. Simo has over 20 years’ experience in the telecoms B/OSS industry and will be key in Sigma’s ongoing growth in Australasia.”
Simo Jovovic added: “I am delighted to be joining Sigma at this stage in its ascendency. The company is renowned for its flexible and innovative approach and for being an excellent employer. I look forward to working with this great team.”
For further information about its award-winning products, visit www.sigma-systems.com.
About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.
The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers.
Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005149/en/
Contact information
Sigma Systems
Noor Manji, +1-416-943-9696
Manager, Corporate Communications
or
Milner Strategic Marketing Ltd.
Chloe Purcell/Paul Howlett-Davey
+44 1473 633123
www.milnerltd.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
China and Japan Won the Grand Prixs in Panasonic KWN Global Contest 20179.8.2017 14:24 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation held the awards ceremony for the Kid Witness News (KWN) Global Contest 2017 on August 4 in Tokyo. This year the Grand Prix in the Primary Category was won by "One day of Beijing Kids," the video of Beijing Haidian Wanquan Primary School of China, while the Grand Prix in the Secondary Category was won by "Open.," the video of Fukushima Prefectural Iwaki Senior High School. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005576/en/ The KWN Global Contest 2017 was held with 18 countries/region students as part of the KWN Global Summit 2017 Week. (Photo: Business Wire) The 26 first-place works in each country for the global contest this year were particularly notable for the degree to which they depicted the diverse societies and real world that children live i
Students from 18 Countries Announce Their Proposals for a Better Future at Panasonic KWN Global Summit 2017 in Tokyo9.8.2017 14:22 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation held the KWN Global Summit 2017, and the children participating from 18 countries and region presented their ideas under the title of "Our Proposal For A Better Future." The children's ideas included a society where people help each other and recognize diversity, a society where individuals can live the way they want to, a society without inequality, and a society that develops technologies that allow people to live in happiness. Amid a global environment that calls for the world to work more closely together, they created ideas for inclusive societies from their own perspective of the global issues facing society. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005568/en/ KWN Global Summit 2017 (Photo: Business Wire) The KWN Global Summit 2017 was held
FDA Allows WIN Consortium to Proceed with Targeted Tri-Therapy Clinical Trial in First Line Treatment of Metastatic Non Small Cell Lung Cancer9.8.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
WIN Consortium (WIN) received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval to start the clinical investigation of a novel therapeutic approach using a combination of three targeted therapies for the first line treatment of patients with advanced Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The S urvival P rolongation by R ationale In novative G enomics (SPRING) trial will aim to enroll patients who are usually offered first line platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with documented targetable driver alterations (EGFR mutations, ALK rearrangements, ROS1 and MET exon 14 skipping mutations) will be excluded. The population of NSCLC patients without actionable oncogenic driver mutations, envisioned for the enrollment in SPRING trial, represents the vast majority of patients with metastatic NSC
Neustar Supports Strong Global Growth with Five New Value-Added Distributor Partners for EMEA Channel9.8.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that it has expanded its international partner network across Europe and the Middle East. The appointment of five new value-added distributor (VAD) partners to its Cloud Security Partner Programme will enable Neustar to address the increased and continuously growing demand for security services, particularly DDoS mitigation and DNS solutions, in EMEA. The new partners - SoftShell in DACH, CRYPSYS Data Security BV in Benelux, IT2Trust/ePrinus in Poland and the Nordic region, E-Data in Turkey and Spectrami in the Middle East - are all leading VADs in their regions specialising in cyber security. They join Neustar as the company expands its EMEA DDoS mitigation network capacity with the activation of new nodes in Frankfurt, London, and Amsterdam. Further EMEA nodes are rollin
Western Union Becomes Money Transfer Partner and Shirt Sleeve Sponsor of Liverpool Football Club9.8.2017 11:35 | Tiedote
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) and Liverpool FC today announced a multi-year partnership that will see Western Union, a leader in global payment and money transfer services, become an Official Principal Partner and the Official Money Transfer Partner of Liverpool FC. They will also become the Club’s first-ever Official Shirt Sleeve Sponsor - with the Western Union logo appearing on LFC shirt sleeves. As the official Money Transfer Partner of Liverpool FC, Western Union will use its global cross-border digital transfer and payments platform to provide money transfer capabilities to the club. Western Union will offer fast, easy digital payments and money transfers for Liverpool Football Club and its fans, linking them to their home communities or to virtually anywhere in the world. “The businesses of Western Union and Liverpool FC are both driven by our passion for bring
IPsoft’s Amelia Expands Financial Services Experience With New Role at Digital Bank, Nordnet9.8.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
IPsoft, the leading digital labor company, today announced that Nordnet, a digital Nordic bank serving Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland will integrate Amelia to enhance their current customer relations program. Beginning this fall, IPsoft’s Amelia, the most comprehensive and human artificial intelligence platform available on the market today, will enable Nordnet to scale customer interactions as Nordnet’s new digital employee. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808006584/en/ “Our goal is to offer a world-class customer experience for investments and savings. That is why it is natural for us to supplement our existing customer service team with artificial intelligence. Amelia is a pioneering result of cognitive research and the world's most developed system for artificial intelligence and I look forw
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme