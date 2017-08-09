Sigma Systems Appoints Simo Jovovic as Head of Sales ANZ

9.8.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, has strengthened its global sales team with the addition of Simo Jovovic as Head of Sales ANZ.

Simo joins Sigma Systems from Hansen Technologies, Melbourne where he was Global VP Sales and Marketing. He has previously worked for Amdocs, Convergys, Redknee and CSG International.

Speaking about his appointment, Simon Muderack, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at Sigma Systems said: “Sigma’s business is expanding globally, building particular momentum in the Australian and New Zealand markets with the recent win of a new Tier 1 customer in the region. Simo has over 20 years’ experience in the telecoms B/OSS industry and will be key in Sigma’s ongoing growth in Australasia.”

Simo Jovovic added: “I am delighted to be joining Sigma at this stage in its ascendency. The company is renowned for its flexible and innovative approach and for being an excellent employer. I look forward to working with this great team.”

For further information about its award-winning products, visit www.sigma-systems.com.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.

The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers.

Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005149/en/

Contact information

Sigma Systems

Noor Manji, +1-416-943-9696

Manager, Corporate Communications

or

Milner Strategic Marketing Ltd.

Chloe Purcell/Paul Howlett-Davey

+44 1473 633123

www.milnerltd.com