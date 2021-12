Siirrettävien siltojen konkari Kreate rakentaa ennätyspitkän ratasillan Lappeenrantaan – vuonna 2021 Kreate toteutti huikeat kuusi siirtoprojektia

Kreate has signed an agreement for the development stage of the alliance contract for the Kirjalansalmi and Hessundinsalmi bridges, one of the most demanding bridge projects in Finland 6.10.2021 12:34:03 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and Kreate have signed the development stage alliance agreement for the Highway 180 Kirjalansalmi and Hessundinsalmi bridge renovation project, which will be one of the most demanding bridge contracts in Finland.