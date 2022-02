Sijoitusrahastojen pääoma kasvoi ennätyksellisesti vuonna 2021

Record growth in investment fund capital in 2021 9.2.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

At the end of 2021, the fund capital of Finnish investment funds[1] stood at EUR 162.7 billion, EUR 27 billion higher than at the end of 2020. The record growth was mainly due to the appreciation of equities held by the investment funds, but the funds also had a significant amount of new subscriptions. In 2021, the aggregate investment fund capital appreciated by EUR 17 billion[2], while new subscriptions amounted to EUR 10.3 billion. Bond funds have been the largest type of funds for a long time in terms of capital, but they were surpassed by equity funds in 2021 due to the strong appreciation of equities. At the end of December 2021, the fund capital of equity funds amounted to EUR 70.6 billion, compared to EUR 64.8 billion in bond funds. Equity and bond funds together account for over 83% of investment funds’ total fund capital. The next largest fund types are mixed funds and real estate funds. In 2021, bond funds were clearly the most popular fund investments. During the year, new