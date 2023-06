Sinilevähavainnot lisääntyneet hieman sisävesillä ja rannikolla

Blue-green algae observations increased slightly in inland waters and coastal areas 15.6.2023 13:23:43 EEST | Press release

The blue-green algae situation remains calm, even though observations in lakes and coastal areas have increased. Abundant blooms of blue-green algae have been observed at two inland water observation sites, in Southern Finland. So far, no observations of surface blooms have been made in Finland's open sea areas. Surface waters both at sea and on inland waters are becoming warmer.