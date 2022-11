Sirkusta ja tivoliviihdettä Helsingin Messukeskuksessa: uusi tapahtuma TsigaBoom! avautuu tapaninpäivänä

The Habitare 2023 exhibition design makes a statement against society’s demands for efficiency 17.11.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The exhibition design for the furniture, interior decoration and design event Habitare in 2023 will be created by Studio Joanna Laajisto. “Time and money are the two drivers in the world that almost invariably have a negative influence on the outcome of design”, says the designer Joanna Laajisto. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 13 to 17 September 2023.