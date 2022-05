Sisustusarkkitehti Maija Heikinheimon elämäntyö esillä Säynätsalon kunnantalon kesänäyttelyssä

Lehti, Pisa and Venezia exhibition displays the printed fabrics designed by Aino, Elissa and Alvar Aalto 2.3.2022 12:32:48 EET | Press release

The first exhibition “Lehti, Pisa and Venezia” in the Alvar Aalto Shop’s new exhibition space in the centre of Jyväskylä is showing printed fabrics designed by Aino, Elissa and Alvar Aalto.