Sitra seuloi esiin suomalaisten pienyritysten parhaat kestävän arjen ratkaisut

Carbon footprint of Nasdaq Helsinki-listed firms continues to go down 16.1.2018

Last year, the carbon footprint of firms listed on Nasdaq Helsinki fell by 16% on the previous year. A million-euro investment in the listed companies in Helsinki produces 199 tons of carbon dioxide emissions (tCO2e), while last year the corresponding figure was 236 tCO2e. Within two years, the emissions have fallen by one third. This is the finding of the third such study commissioned by Sitra. The significant change shows that the efforts made by Finnish companies to reduce emissions are yielding results.