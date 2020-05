Sitran vuosi 2019: ilahduttavia tuloksia ja hallinnollisia muutoksia

WCEF2020 conference in Toronto postponed to 2021 5.5.2020 17:04:39 EEST | Press release

The landmark circular economy event of the year, the World Circular Economy Forum, will be postponed until 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual WCEFonline event in September 2020 will address how the circular economy can help reboot the economy.