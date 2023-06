Skarta Energy Oy:n aurinkovoimapuistohanke Savonlinnaan

Skarta Energy and Business Tornio plan an industrial-scale solar farm in Tornio 12.5.2023 16:07:27 EEST | Press release

Business Tornio Oy, a Tornio-based development company, and Skarta Energy Oy have signed a letter of intent on the preparation of a feasibility plan for a solar power plant in Tornio. If implemented, the investment in the approximately 100-hectare solar farm would amount to about EUR 60 million.