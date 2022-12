SkartaNYAB on nyt NYAB

Fingrid concludes first solar power plant connection agreement with Skarta Energy – Utajärvi project moves forward 12.10.2022 10:19:37 EEST | Press release

Utajärven Solarpark Oy, a company owned by Skarta Energy, and Fingrid Oyj have signed a connection agreement for the Utanen substation, which will make it possible for the electrical installations connected to the Tunturisuo solar farm to be connected to Fingrid’s main grid. The planned solar power plant in Tunturisuo is part of Skarta Energy and Utajärvi’s overall project. The power of the planned solar power plant will be approximately 80 megawatts. The overall project also includes a wind farm and, in the near future, a hydrogen energy production, storage and distribution station. After completion, the entire project will produce approximately 200,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, which corresponds to the consumption needs of an average of 40,000 people. The figure is significant in a municipality of approximately 2,600 inhabitants. “This agreement is a great demonstration of how timely planning implemented by expert professionals can be completed on schedule, while the limited nat