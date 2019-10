Skipperin kaupunkivenepalvelu laajenee voimakkaasti ja kansainvälistyy kaudella 2020 – Yamaha ja Yamarin kumppanina yli sadalla uudella veneellä

Skipperi’s city boat service is expanding intensely and going international in the 2020 season – partnerships with Yamaha and Yamarin involve over 100 new boats 31.10.2019 18:00:00 EET | Press release

Skipperi City Boat service, piloted in 2019 in the Helsinki metropolitan area, will expand in the 2020 season to several new localities in Finland, to Stockholm in Sweden and Oslo in Norway. Skipperi, Yamaha Motor Europe and Inha Works Ltd. have signed a cooperation agreement on the delivery of around 120 new motorboats by Inha Works Ltd., manufacturer of Yamarin and Cross boats, to Skipperi for the 2020 season.