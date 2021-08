Škoda Transtech oy on toimittanut 19. vaunun Tampereelle raitioliikenteen käynnistyessä – Suomalais-tsekkiläinen kumppanuus laajenee

ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION GROUP WILL PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CASES IN FINNISH OTANMÄKI WORKS FACTORY – HUNDREDS OF NEW JOBS CREATED IN UPCOMING YEARS 3.9.2019 14:40:11 EEST | Press release

Oulu/Otanmäki, 03.09.2019 – Škoda Transportation has recently won a number of major European tenders for modern trams and suburban trains. The latest success is the one of the suburban trains to Latvia. The value of the contract is approximately 250 million EUR.