Smart Digital Ecosystem Takes Off at Milan Airports, Enabled by Axway

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, announced today that SEA (Società Esercizi Aeroportuali), the group that manages Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate airports – one of Europe's ten biggest airport operators in terms of passenger and cargo traffic – has chosen Axway's API Management solution, part of the Axway AMPLIFYTM platform. The solution was selected to help develop new applications and services quickly and efficiently, reducing time to market and improving customer experiences as well as creating new information-sharing ecosystems within the organization and with outside partners – what Axway calls customer experience networks.

SEA has a highly complex infrastructure that involves traditional administrative and management systems coexisting alongside numerous types of business and operations applications needed for airport management, new apps dedicated to passenger services and e-commerce, and numerous third-party applications. All these elements rely on Axway’s API Management so they can interface with SEA's system.

To seize on new business opportunities, SEA has chosen the Axway AMPLIFYTM platform to rethink growth and app development within a new paradigm. SEA has successfully and rapidly implemented the Axway API Management solution, which has been seamlessly integrated into the SEA system without disrupting already operating applications. With this, SEA estimates that it reduces more than 30 percent of costs related to implementation or upkeep of applications that are managed, revamped or developed from scratch. An additional benefit of the Axway AMPLIFY platform is the monitoring function, which further guarantees that IT services run smoothly in terms of efficiency and performance.

While trying to increase the number of carriers, flights, and cargo shipments across Europe, in recent years there has been a gradual shift in focusing away from the traditional aviation-based model and toward digital and retail services. With this in mind, SEA is focusing strongly on digital transformation initiatives with the aim of guaranteeing optimal efficiency and functionality, through the most cutting-edge technologies available to improve the quality of time spent in airports and services available to passengers.

“We chose to adopt the Axway AMPLIFY platform because it responds to SEA's complex needs. We strongly believe in the API paradigm, an approach that will enable us to reach an efficient time to market and achieve infrastructure resilience in the future,” explained Fabio Degli Esposti, ICT Director of SEA. “The Axway AMPLIFY platform, with its flexibility and adaptability, has allowed us to reinvent ourselves and has proven to be a technological and structural choice consistent with coming future standards in app development.”

“We're proud that SEA has chosen our API Management solution to support their digital transformation,” said Nick Ferrante, executive vice president, global sales at Axway. “This is an extremely complex and interconnected industry that involves a huge number of actors and partners working together, and I believe that Axway's ability to promote agile growth and link up data from anywhere will prove to be major factors for supporting SEA's new models in the future and will promote an innovative digital airport ecosystem.”

For the near future, SEA will continue pursuing an ambitious goal in its smart digital ecosystem project called SEA020. Cefriel, Milan Polytechnic’s ICT design center of excellence, is supporting SEA in this endeavor, which is overseeing organizational and process aspects for the operational governance of the ecosystem and approaches for seamless onboarding of new actors.

The airport is becoming a real digital ecosystem that allows for the exchange of information, following established protocols, not only among the various internal actors but also broadly interacting with the entire territorial system, gathering information from the outside world – including regions, tourist operators, mobility companies, air carriers, territories, hotels, and others. Axway will once again be at SEA’s side to support this transformation.

