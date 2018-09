Solvalla Swimrun - A challenging event in extraordinary terrain 22 September 2018

Solvalla Swimrun is being held for the fifth time in the beautiful, varied and demanding forest setting of Nuuksio, Finland. The course leads competitors down wooded tracks and up exposed crags from lake to lake, which they have to swim across before getting back up and running. There are three different race distances: the ÖtillÖ Merit Race, Endurance and Sprint. All distances have three race classes: women, men and mixed. Solvalla Swimrun is one of the first Merit Races for the ÖTILLÖ competition series 2019 season.

RACE DISTANCES:



- The Solvalla Swimrun ÖTILLÖ Merit Race is 38.8 km, of which 5.8 km is swimming.



- Solvalla Swimrun Endurance is longer and more demanding than the Sprint but shorter than the full course. Total distance 24.4 km, of which 3.4 km is swimming.



- Solvalla Swimrun Sprint is 14.4 km, of which 2.4 km is swimming.



The competition has grown steadily over the last five years and this year around 120 teams are expected to take part. In addition to the growing national interest in this kind of event and in our competition, there has also been a clear uptick in international interest. Entries have come in from different parts of the world, with teams from the United States, Italy, Scotland, Sweden and Russia all signing up.



What attracts those who sign up is the promise of a great outdoors experience and the opportunity to test their limits. Entrants include seasoned triathletes and veterans of other sports: among the names appearing on the start list is that of multiple Olympian Hanna-Maria Seppälä, who represented Finland in swimming at four Olympic games. While the Solvalla Swimrun ÖTILLÖ Merit Race (38.8 km) is clearly very demanding both physically and mentally, the Sprint distance is suitable for anyone who has a good level of endurance fitness and is looking for a challenge. At 15 km long, the Sprint is an equivalent test to running a half marathon.



Solvalla Swimrun is organized by Folkhälsan at the Solvalla sports institute.