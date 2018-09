Solvalla Swimrun - Haastava kilpailu upeassa maastossa 22.9.2018

Solvalla Swimrun - A challenging event in extraordinary terrain 22 September 2018 13.9.2018 11:00 | Tiedote

Solvalla Swimrun is being held for the fifth time in the beautiful, varied and demanding forest setting of Nuuksio, Finland. The course leads competitors down wooded tracks and up exposed crags from lake to lake, which they have to swim across before getting back up and running. There are three different race distances: the ÖtillÖ Merit Race, Endurance and Sprint. All distances have three race classes: women, men and mixed. Solvalla Swimrun is one of the first Merit Races for the ÖTILLÖ competition series 2019 season.