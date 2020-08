Somalian tiedonhankintamatkan raportti: Mogadishun tilanne on epävakaa

An increasing number of people who have become victims in Finland are seeking admittance into the Assistance system 15.7.2020 09:10:00 EEST | Press release

People who have become victims of human trafficking in Finland are referred to the Assistance System for Victims of Human Trafficking more efficiently than before. From 1 January to 30 June 2020, there were 48 people who had been in conditions indicative of human trafficking in Finland that were referred to the Assistance System.