Sota tekee suuren loven Venäjän talouskehitykseen

Exceptionally large volume of corporate loans drawn down 30.9.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In August 2022, there was a large volume (EUR 3.3 bn) of new loans drawn to non-financial corporations[1] from credit institutions operating in Finland. The average interest rate on new drawdowns decreased from June, to stand at 1.59% in August, due to the decline of interest rates on large loans, that is, over a million euro. The volume of large loans drawn down in August was EUR 2.9 bn, accounting for 87% of all corporate loan drawdowns. The average interest rate on new large loans was 1.26% in August. The companies that took out new loans in August mainly operated in the manufacturing sectors. The volume of corporate drawdowns in the last 12 months is exceptionally high (EUR 28 bn). The growth of new drawndowns was driven in particular by the funding need of energy and manufacturing companies. The moving 12-month sum grew by a total of EUR 12.9 bn from a year ago, energy companies accounting for EUR 5.3 bn and manufacturing companies for for EUR 5.1 bn. At the end August 2022, the s