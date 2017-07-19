Speakers from ITV, Sky, News Corp, Google and HBO Announced for IBC Cyber Security Forum
19.7.2017 19:25 | Business Wire
IBC announces today the line-up of speakers for its exclusive event on Cyber Security, part of the new of the C-Tech Forum launched this year. The invitation-only event that will be held on Friday 15th September will allow businesses to gain the latest insights into the threat posed from cyber attacks, including the most common risks and how to mitigate them. Delegates will also learn how adopting a good cyber security policy can offer competitive advantages in the marketplace.
Key speakers include:
- Elaine Bucknor, Group Director, Strategy, Security & Governance – Sky
- Jeff Kember, Technical Director Media - Google
- Latha Maripuri, Global CISO & Deputy CTO – News Corp
- Paul Lynch, Director, Technology Management Office – ITV
- Andreas Schneider, CISO – SRG/SSR
- Steve Fridakisi, Vice President Media & Tech Operations, HBO
Paul Lynch, Director of The Technology Management Office, ITV Plc comments on this important issue; “With such a broad range of risks and vulnerabilities to manage, comprehensive monitoring and analysis of network and device behaviour alongside well practiced incident playbooks are critical to the defense of any broadcast company.”
As a prequel to the Cyber Security Forum, IBC will be hosting a webinar titled “Broadcast under attack: Protecting content and defending infrastructure” on July 20th at 16.00 GMT. The session will cover how high-profile attacks on broadcast and media players are on the increase and what the threat landscape looks like as well as highlighting what the new attack surfaces are and how broadcasters and media companies should approach cyber security. Speakers include:
- Brian Brackenborough, CISO – Channel 4
- Richard Welsh, CEO, Sundog Media Toolkit & VP of Education – SMPTE
- Cameron Brown, Cyber Expert - Legal Forensic
For webinar registration please visit https://www.ibc.org/tech-advances/broadcast-under-attack-protecting-content-and-defending-infrastructure/2031.article
The Cyber Security Forum, held at IBC and sponsored by Akamai Technologies, Fortium Technologies and Microsoft, will bring together Chief Technology Officers, Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers and Chief Digital Officers within media and broadcasting to have a candid conversation with open floor debates and networking sessions. These delegates will also receive a complimentary Platinum Pass to the IBC Conference and Exhibition with access to numerous benefits, which include:
- Accommodation in a 4* Hotel in the City of Amsterdam
- Complimentary airport ‘Meet and Greet’ service on arrival and transfer to your hotel or the RAI
- Exclusive VIP networking drinks reception
- Private exhibition tour
Interested delegates can register their interest at https://show.ibc.org/forms/ctech-series
## ENDS ##
Notes to Editors:
About IBC
IBC is the world’s leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.
IBC2017 Dates
Conference: 14 – 18 September 2017
Exhibition: 15 – 19 September 2017
For more information about IBC2017 visit: https://show.ibc.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719006036/en/
Contact information
IBC
Louise Wells, Bubble Communications
E: louisew@bubbleagency.com
T: +44 7718 985 252
Tietoja julkaisijasta
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
