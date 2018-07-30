SPONSOR CAPITAL TO SUPPORT FUTURE GROWTH OF DUELL BIKE CENTER

Sponsor Capital acquires the majority share of Duell Bike Center to support future development. Core strategy is to accelerate growth and further strengthen the competitive advantages of Duell.

Duell Bike Center is with a net sales of c. 50m€ the leading importer and distributor of motorsport parts and accessories in Finland, Sweden, Norway and the Baltic countries. Duell has a strong growth track record supported by a continuously improving brand portfolio and customer service.

According to an agreement reached in June 2018, Sponsor Capital will become the new majority owner of Duell Bike Center, and the previous owners Tom Nylund, Stefan Nylund and Jarkko Ämmälä will continue as significant minority shareholders. Additionally, Dennis Nylund and Johan Drapkin will become new shareholders upon completion of the transaction. The transaction is subject to competition authority approval.

”We had many alternative paths but decided it was best to co-operate with Sponsor Capital as they shared our vision for the future. The transaction will ensure even better resources and tools to continue the excellent growth that we have had in the past”, says Tom Nylund, the founder of Duell.

”The strategic goal of Duell is to continue to develop relationships with both the customers and the suppliers in Finland, Sweden, Norway and the Baltic countries. We strive for new opportunities both within current and potential new market segments”, says Jarkko Ämmälä, CEO of Duell.

”Duell is the leading importer-distributor in Northern Europe. We are proud and excited to continue developing the company together with highly talented management and employees”, says Sami Heikkilä, Partner at Sponsor Capital.