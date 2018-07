SPONSOR CAPITAL TUKEMAAN DUELL BIKE-CENTER:IN KASVUA

Sponsor Capital new main owner of TLT-Group together with management 2.6.2017 11:06 | Tiedote

PRESS RELEASE/Published at 2.6.2017. Fund managed by Sponsor Capital becomes the majority shareholder of TLT-Group. The current shareholders of the Group will continue as minority holders in the company with approximately 40 % ownership. The transaction strengthens TLT-Group's ability to continue strong growth and further strengthen its position in all of its main business areas.