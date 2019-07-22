SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions
SRV GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 JULY 2019 08.30 EET
SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Ojala Juha Pekka
|Position:
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190719210211_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|SRV1V
|LEI:
|743700GB29FXC0VXF414
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2019-07-18
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Further details:
|Executed under portfolio or asset management
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009015309
|Volume:
|39013
|Unit price:
|1.60225 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|39013
|Volume weighted average price:
|1.60225 Euro
You can also find us on the social media:
Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
SRV in brief
SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.
Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.
SRV - Building for life
About GlobeNewswire
60 Fenchurch Street
London EC3M 4BA, United Kingdom
+358 94 245 6644http://www.globenewswire.com/
GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Subscribe to releases from GlobeNewswire
Subscribe to all the latest releases from GlobeNewswire by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from GlobeNewswire
Update: Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results22.7.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Press release
Update: Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results Outokumpu Oyj Press release July 22, 2019 at 1.00 pm EEST Update: Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results The press release published originally on July 10, 2019 regarding the publishing of Outokumpu’s second-quarter results has been updated with a new phone number for UK/Europe. The updated phone number is +44 20 300 95 710. Outokumpu will publish the second-quarter 2019 results on Thursday August 1, 2019 at approximately 9.00 am EEST. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 3.00 pm EEST (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu’s CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5−10 minutes before the beginning of the event: Finland: +358 9 424 51 472 UK/Europe: +44 20 300 95 710 (updated) US & Canada: +1 91 77 20 01 78 Confirmation code: 8359944 The event c
Acron Group’s Mineral Fertiliser Output Up 4% in H1 201922.7.2019 10:21:00 EEST | Press release
Acron Group’s Mineral Fertiliser Output Up 4% in H1 2019 22 July 2019 Acron Group’s Mineral Fertiliser Output Up 4% in H1 2019 Group’s Consolidated Output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and North-Western Phosphorous Company) Product, ‘000 tH1 2019H1 2018YOY, %MINERAL FERTILISERSAmmonia1,3621,2856.0Incl. in-house consumption*1,1891,075 Nitrogen fertilisers, including2,5612,08123.1Incl. in-house consumption577484 AN1,07293914.2Incl. in-house consumption219199 Urea63147532.8Incl. in-house consumption358285 UAN85866728.6Complex fertilisers, including1,0561,277-17.3Incl. in-house consumption1522 NPK9981,148-13.1Incl. in-house consumption1522 Bulk blends58129-54.7Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers3,1973,0624.4INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTSOrganic synthesis products, including2422353.0Incl. in-house consumption125117 Methanol5154-5.9Incl. in-house consumption4543 Formalin87852.2Incl. in-house consumption7973 Urea-formaldehyde resins104958.7Incl. in-house consumption11 No
Saniona selects highly promising preclinical candidate with broad potential in autoimmune disorders22.7.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Press release
Saniona selects highly promising preclinical candidate with broad potential in autoimmune disorders PRESS RELEASE July 22, 2019 Preclinical candidate SAN903 to be developed to Phase 1 clinical study in 18 months First-in-class compound with a new mode-of-action and strong IP Saniona AB (OMX: SANION) today announces that it has selected a new development candidate, SAN903, for preclinical development, which can enter clinical Phase 1 in only 18 months. Based on work done to date, Saniona has elected to focus SAN903 initially on the treatment of Crohn’s disease and colitis. “SAN903, which is generated from our advanced ion channel platform, is a first-in-class product and, we believe, has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for severe autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease and colitis. We look forward to bringing this exciting asset to the stage of Phase 1 first-in-man clinical studies in early 2021,” said Jørgen Drejer, CEO of Saniona. With SAN903, Saniona has iden
Saniona väljer mycket lovande preklinisk kandidat med bred potential i autoimmuna störningar22.7.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Saniona väljer mycket lovande preklinisk kandidat med bred potential i autoimmuna störningar PRESSMEDDELANDE 22 juli 2019 Preklinisk kandidat SAN903 ska utvecklas till fas 1 inom 18 månaderFirst-in-class substans med ny verkningsmekanism och starkt IP Saniona AB (OMX: SANION) meddelar idag att det har valt en ny läkemedelskandidat SAN903, för preklinisk utveckling som är tänkt att gå in i kliniska fas 1-studier inom 18 månader. Baserat på det forskningsarbete som utförts har Saniona valt att inledningsvis fokusera SAN903 på behandlingen av Crohns sjukdom och kolit. "SAN903, som genererats från vår avancerade jonkanalplattform, är en first-in-class substans och vi tror att den har potential att ändra behandlingsparadigmen för allvarliga autoimmuna sjukdomar inklusive Crohns sjukdom och kolit. Vi ser fram emot att ta denna spännande substans till kliniska fas 1-studier i början av 2021”, säger Jørgen Drejer, vd för Saniona. Med SAN903 har Saniona identifierat en ny proprietär IK-kanalinh
PCI Biotech: Extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement with a top-10 large pharma company22.7.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Press release
PCI Biotech: Extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement with a top-10 large pharma company Oslo (Norway), 22 July 2019 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company today announced that they are extending the preclinical research collaboration with an undisclosed top-10 pharma company. The pharma company is one of the global leaders in nucleic acid therapeutics and the collaboration was initiated in September 2015. The aim of the extension is to further evaluate the synergistic effects of both parties' technology platforms in an in vivo setting and to determine whether PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology has the potential to enhance the therapeutic effect of the partner's nucleic acid therapeutic compounds. The research collaboration is extended with 6 months until the end of 2019 and the companies have agreed to thereafter use the following 6 months (until end June 2020) to evaluate the potential for a further partnership. Contact information: Per W
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj - Johtohenkilöiden liiketoimet22.7.2019 07:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj - Johtohenkilöiden liiketoimet SRV YHTIÖT OYJ JOHDON LIIKETOIMET 22.7.2019 08.30 SRV Yhtiöt Oyj - Johtohenkilöiden liiketoimet Markkinoiden väärinkäyttöasetuksen 19. artiklan mukainen ilmoitus liiketoimesta IlmoitusvelvollinenNimi:Ojala Juha Pekka Asema:Toimitusjohtaja Ensimmäinen ilmoitus Viitenumero:743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190719210211_3 LiikkeeseenlaskijaNimi:SRV1VLEI:743700GB29FXC0VXF414 Liiketoimien yksityiskohtaiset tiedotLiiketoimen päivämäärä:2019-07-18Kauppapaikka:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Liiketoimen luonne:LuovutusLisätiedot:Liiketoimi on tehty omaisuudenhoidon nojalla Instrumentti:OsakeISIN:FI0009015309 Volyymi:39013Yksikköhinta:1.60225 Euro Liiketoimien yhdistetyt tiedotVolyymi:39013Keskihinta:1.60225 Euro www.srv.fi Löydät meidät myös sosiaalisesta mediasta: Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram SRV lyhyesti SRV on rohkea rakennusalan kehittäjä ja uudistaja. Haluamme tarjota parhaan asiakaskokemuksen kaupunkikeskusten rakentajana ja olla alan innostavin työpai
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom