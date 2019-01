St. Petersburg and Lake Saimaa attract international tourists together

St. Petersburg, Lake Saimaa and Leningrad Region start cooperation in tourism promotion in order to attract international tourists from China, South Korea and Central Europe. The aim of the cooperation is to raise awareness and develop contacts with tour operators to increase high-value incoming tourism outside the main tourism season. In Lake Saimaa are Imatra, Lappeenranta, Mikkeli and Savonlinna – the cities that form the Lake Saimaa – Purest Finland brand consortium.

The aim of the partners is to facilitate product design by tour operators and incoming agencies by providing information concerning logistics, international travel regulation such as visa domains and recommend tourist sites and attraction best suitable for optimized tourist itineraries. The partners will also work closely with airlines and other public transport operators to improve accessibility and ensure smooth transfers.

In order to assist tour operators and incoming agencies in their product development, the project will carry out customer profiling studies in the target markets. With a help of profiling information it will be easier to develop product matching the targeted customer’s needs.

During the three-year project the partner aim to create wider awareness in the international tourism industry of the significant tourism potential of the cross-border destination combining city St. Petersburg with a strong cultural profile and Lake Saimaa region offering easily accessible experience of the pristine North European forest and lake nature.

In addition to the partners, the project is funded by South-East Finland – Russia 2014-2020 cooperation programme.