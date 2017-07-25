STATS Enables New Levels of Football Analysis with Its Newest AI-Powered Solution
25.7.2017 10:30 | Business Wire
STATS, the global leader in sports data and intelligence, has launched an innovative new product, STATS Edge. STATS Edge is a search and analytics application powered by artificial intelligence that enables football teams to instantly find video clips and analyse complex patterns in a game with more speed and accuracy than ever before. With the power of AI-driven analytics at their fingertips, analysts can instantly and effectively assess in detail a team’s strengths and weaknesses while focusing on various aspects of the game.
Drawing on STATS’ rich history in data collection and analysis, STATS Edge will utilise data from the Premier League, Championship, La Liga, Ligue de Football Professionnel, Serie A, Bundesliga, Qatar Stars League, Champions League and more. STATS Edge will initially be available in five languages.
STATS Edge unifies football data and video through an easy-to-use and intuitive user interface, developed in close partnership with top English, French and Spanish clubs through a design-thinking methodology. This allows everyone in the football club – from match analysts to the manager – to analyse, annotate and share insights on the same platform.
“It’s increasingly difficult for clubs to process and analyse all the relevant data points available and distil complex information into timely, accurate insight,” said Kenneth Fuchs, STATS’ CEO. “On top of that, traditional analytics don’t always speak the visual language of players and coaches. We’ve applied computer vision and artificial intelligence to bring new levels of context and efficiency to teams already using video for their match preparations. It’ll save them time, allow them to develop proprietary results, and help get them the information to make, share and track the best decisions.”
The STATS Edge search engine allows managers and analysts to use their football vocabulary within a search box to find relevant video clips in seconds across entire leagues or competitions, regardless of the complexity of their queries. They can link a multitude of events and playing styles to search, which allows the execution of more than 1,000 search combinations.
The ability to search across players, teams, styles, set plays and more using natural language is a substantial step forward in accessing complex tracking data in a simple interface. For example, STATS Edge lets users quickly find and retrieve all of a team’s counter attacks which led to goals, a player’s key events such as shots or crosses in the last five games, or passes into a custom defined zone on the pitch. This use of analytics also helps clubs assess the value of a transfer target in order to reach a fully informed decision before making an investment.
Once clips are identified, STATS’ proprietary Exemplar Search, built by its award-winning data science team, can instantly find clips of similar plays at the click of a button. By using AI algorithms, the platform reads the combination of player and ball trajectories as well as events in any clip to retrieve the respective Exemplar Search results.
STATS Edge further builds on the power of AI to provide exciting and intuitive analytical features, starting with set plays and transitions. By dynamically specifying a zone on the field and other variables, the manager and analyst instantly accesses in-depth analysis and all corresponding videos. For example, in set-play analysis of an opponent, one can identify target zones and link them to the most dangerous players and their shooting or goal efficiency. In transition analysis, one can analyse the key players involved, as well as their most typical behaviour after winning or losing the ball.
About STATS
STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence. Trusted by the world’s most innovative teams, leagues and brands seeking the winning edge at the intersection of sports and technology, STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU®, and a range of customisable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry today to enhance both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005426/en/
Contact information
STATS
Dennis Dougherty, 847-583-2680
ddougherty@stats.com
