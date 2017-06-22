Sterlite Tech Strengthens Global Leadership Team
22.6.2017 13:33 | Business Wire
Sterlite Tech [BSE:532374, NSE:STRTECH], an end-to-end global technology leader in smarter digital networks, has strengthened its global leadership team with the appointment of Steve Bullock in North America and Richard Eichhorn in EMEA to lead and strengthen its business initiatives in these geographies.
Sterlite Tech engages in six continents and more than 100 countries, with a smarter digital networks focused business panning across optical communication products, system integration services and OSS/BSS software. The company has a unique silicon-to-software capability that enables it to design, build and manage smarter data networks for key customers such as global service providers, smart cities, rural broadband and large enterprises.
With 146 patents and industry recognitions for customer engagement and product excellence, Sterlite Tech has a growing presence in the North American and EMEA markets. Steve will be responsible for enabling Sterlite Tech’s engagement with leading telecom, internet and CATV service providers in North America. Steve brings 25 years of experience in telecom and technology sectors, with companies such as IBM, General Instrument, Motorola and Google. His recent association was with TE Connectivity as VP-Global Go-to-Market for Broadband Network Solution Division. He has completed his Bachelor’s in European Economics from Nantes University, France.
Richard will be responsible to strengthen Sterlite Tech’s presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa. With 28 years of experience in ICT, structured cabling, datacom, telecom cables, network equipment, hardware and services, Richard has been associated with companies such as Reichle & De-Massari AG, Nexans Cabling Solutions, Anixter and Alcatel Connect. His last assignment was with Wesco International Inc as Sales Director – EMEA. He has completed his higher technical education in Energy and Telematica and NIMA Sales A and Sales B courses from ISW, Netherlands.
Highlighting the appointments, Ankit Agarwal, Head – Global Sales (Telecom Products), Sterlite Tech, said, “With many governments including the broadband agenda in their policy-level initiatives, we are witnessing increasing investments in smarter network technologies. Both Steve and Richard have vast experience in the Americas, Europe and Asia, which will enable deeper understanding of customers’ network requirements.”
Asserting Sterlite Tech’s expanding global presence and capacities, Dr. Anand Agarwal, CEO, Sterlite Tech, said, “We are witnessing a digital revolution globally with positive shifts in technology, national policies and consumption patterns. With developing technologies such as Cloud Computing, Augmented Reality and Internet of Things, governments globally are committed to enabling this digital revolution through national and rural broadband plans. We are facilitating this digital revolution through smarter network technologies that are the backbone of scalable broadband infrastructure.” Adding further, he said, “We are also expanding our manufacturing capacities to 50 million fkm and smarter network capabilities, in line with the global demand trends. Steve and Richard will lead this expansion into the North American and EMEA markets.”
Sterlite Tech’s optical fibre, optical fibre cable and data cables are enabling eight among top 10 telecom operators across the world with its fibre for tower, data backhaul and last-mile connectivity solutions. This is supported by the Company’s three key pillars of technology and innovation, exponential customer engagement, and strong talent and culture.
About Sterlite Technologies:
Sterlite Technologies Ltd [BSE:532374, NSE:STRTECH], is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages in six continents and more than 100 countries, with a digital networks focused business panning across products, services and software – optical communication products, network and system integration services, and OSS/BSS software solutions. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, China & Brazil, and aims to transform everyday living by delivering smarter networks. With a strong portfolio of 146 patents, Sterlite Tech is home to India’s only Centre of Excellence for broadband research. Projects undertaken by the company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, rural broadband for BharatNet, Smart Cities’ development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks.
Visit www.sterlitetech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005519/en/
Contact information
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
Corporate Communications
Sumedha Mahorey, +91-22-30450404
sumedha.mahorey@sterlite.com
or
Investor Relations
Vishal Aggarwal, +91-20-30514000
vishal.aggarwal@sterlite.com
