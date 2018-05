Stoan aukiosta tulee viihtyisä paikka kohtaamisille

The first peek into the Helsinki Central Library Oodi 22.5.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

The Helsinki Central Library Oodi, which is to be opened in December 2018, is an open meeting place at Kansalaistori, right in the heart of Helsinki. Oodi’s ground floor will be open to the public for the first time on Tuesday, 22 May. Oodi will also receive the international visibility it deserves as it is presented at the Venice International Architecture Exhibition for six months, starting on 26 May.