Strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority 2020-2022: Supervision will focus on impacts and risks of digitalisation and climate change on the financial sector and prevention of money laundering
The strategy of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) for 2020-2022 is based on three main pillars: orienting supervision according to changes in the operating environment, improving quality and efficiency of operations, and maintaining the strong expertise of personnel. In the next few years, according to the strategy, supervision will focus on three key areas: climate change, digitalisation and prevention of money laundering.
To improve the effectiveness of supervision and the allocation of resources, the strategy adopts a more risk-based approach to supervision. Minimum levels of engagement will be specified for all supervised entities, while the intensity of supervision will be directed at higher-risk activities and larger supervised entities. The significance of supervisory findings will determine more systematically than before the supervisory measures to which resources are allocated.
“The supervisor’s work involves constant prioritisation. It is important for us to identify the most significant risks and to devote more resources to their supervision. By boosting the efficiency of our own operations, we will ensure at the same time that we do not have to compromise on the scope of supervision,” says Anneli Tuominen, Director General of the FIN-FSA.
Digitalisation is changing the business models, products and services of financial sector actors as well as customer behaviour. The changes are of great significance both for the profitability and competitive situation of the sector as well as actors’ operating practices and risks. For this reason, digitalisation is one focus of the FIN-FSA’s strategic work. The FIN-FSA will work in cooperation with domestic parties, Nordic supervisors, European banking, insurance and securities market authorities (EBA, ESMA and EIOPA) and the ECB to deepen understanding of the effects of digitalisation and to develop common supervisory practices. A particular emphasis in supervision will be on ensuring that the financial sector is adequately prepared for IT and cyber risks.
Climate change also has significant effects on the risks and regulation of financial actors and has therefore been included as one of the FIN-FSA’s strategic priorities. The FIN-FSA requires that supervised entities assess the impacts and risks of climate change and climate policy on their operations. In the future, reporting on responsible investments, for example, will also be a focus of supervision.
The abuse of the financial sector for money laundering and terrorist financing and the deficiencies in the supervision of money laundering and terrorist financing have been strongly highlighted over the last couple of years. A strategic goal of the FIN-FSA is that Finland has a good reputation in preventing money laundering.
“We will increase the number of our own inspections and, if necessary, apply sanctions should inspections uncover omissions. At the same time, we emphasise that supervised entities should focus their own actions according to the level of risk of customers and transactions,” says Tuominen.
The strategy of the FIN-FSA is prepared for a three-year period.
For further information, please contact:
Anneli Tuominen, Director General. Requests for interviews are coordinated by FIN-FSA Communications, tel. +358 9 183 5030, weekdays 9.00-16.00.
See also:
Keywords
About Finanssivalvonta
PL 103, Snellmaninkatu 6
00100 Helsinki
09 183 51https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/
Finanssivalvonta, or the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), is the authority for supervision of Finland’s financial and insurance sectors. The entities supervised by the authority include banks, insurance and pension companies as well as other companies operating in the insurance sector, investment firms, fund management companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We foster financial stability and confidence in the financial markets and enhance protection for customers, investors and the insured.
Subscribe to releases from Finanssivalvonta
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Finanssivalvonta by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Finanssivalvonta
Finanssivalvonnan strategia 2020-2022: Valvonnassa korostuvat digitalisaation ja ilmastonmuutoksen vaikutukset ja riskit finanssisektorille sekä rahanpesun estäminen21.1.2020 10:35:12 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonnan strategia vuosille 2020-2022 nojaa kolmeen peruspilariin: valvonnan suuntaamiseen toimintaympäristön muutosten mukaisesti, toiminnan laadukkuuden ja tehokkuuden vahvistamiseen sekä henkilöstön vankkaan asiantuntemukseen. Strategia nostaa seuraaville vuosille keskiöön kolme valvonnallisesti merkittävää osa-aluetta: ilmastonmuutos, digitalisaatio ja rahanpesun estäminen.
Finansinspektionens strategi 2020-2022: Tillsynen fokuserar på konsekvenserna och riskerna av digitaliseringen och klimatförändringen för den finansiella sektorn samt på penningtvättsbekämpning21.1.2020 10:35:12 EET | Tiedote
Finansinspektionens strategi för 2020-2022 vilar på tre grundpelare: inriktning av tillsynen efter förändringarna i omvärlden, bättre kvalitet och effektivitet i verksamheten och personalens gedigna kompetens. Strategin för de närmaste åren lyfter fram tre prioriterade områden för tillsynen: klimatförändring, digitalisering och penningtvättsbekämpning.
Financial Supervisory Authority prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from managing alternative investment funds and providing investment services without authorisation18.12.2019 13:44:54 EET | Press release
By its decision dated 17 December 2019, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) obliges ICON Corporation Ltd to discontinue offering fund shares and prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from managing alternative investment funds. In addition, the FIN-FSA considers that ICON Corporation Ltd has provided investment services without appropriate authorisation and prohibits ICON Corporation Ltd from continuing the provision of investment services. The grounds for this decision are serious shortcomings, omissions and violations identified by the FIN-FSA in the activities of ICON Corporation Ltd. To enforce the prohibitions, the FIN-FSA imposes a conditional fine of EUR 4 million.
Finanssivalvonta kieltää ICON Corporation Oy:ltä vaihtoehtorahastojen hoitamisen ja sijoituspalvelujen tarjoamisen ilman toimilupaa18.12.2019 12:10:00 EET | Tiedote
Finanssivalvonta velvoittaa 17.12.2019 päivätyllä päätöksellään ICON Corporation Oy:n (jäljempänä myös ICON) lopettamaan rahasto-osuuksien tarjoamisen ja kieltää ICON Corporation Oy:ltä vaihtoehtorahastojen hoitamisen. Lisäksi Finanssivalvonta katsoo, että ICON Corporation Oy on tarjonnut sijoituspalveluja ilman asianmukaista toimilupaa, ja kieltää ICON Corporation Oy:tä jatkamasta sijoituspalvelujen tarjoamista. Päätöksen taustalla on Finanssivalvonnan havaitsemat vakavat puutteet, laiminlyönnit ja rikkomukset ICON Corporation Oy:n toiminnassa. Kieltojen tehosteeksi Finanssivalvonta asettaa neljän miljoonan euron uhkasakon.
Finansinspektionen förbjuder ICON Corporation Oy att förvalta alternativa investeringsfonder och att tillhandahålla investeringstjänster utan verksamhetstillstånd18.12.2019 12:10:00 EET | Tiedote
Genom sitt beslut 17.12.2019 förpliktar Finansinspektionen ICON Corporation Oy (nedan även ICON) att upphöra med att erbjuda fondandelar och förbjuder ICON Corporation Oy att förvalta alternativa investeringsfonder. Dessutom anser Finansinspektionen att ICON Corporation Oy har tillhandahållit investeringstjänster utan behörigt verksamhetstillstånd, och förbjuder ICON Corporation Oy att fortsätta tillhandahållandet av investeringstjänster. Beslutet bygger på allvarliga brister, försummelser och förseelser som Finansinspektionen uppdagat i ICON Corporation Oy:s verksamhet. För att effektivera förbuden ställer Finansinspektionen ett vite på fyra miljoner euro.
Finansinspektionen har påfört S-Banken Ab en påföljdsavgift och tilldelat FIM Kapitalförvaltning Ab en offentlig varning för försummelse av bestämmelserna om kundkännedom18.12.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Försummelserna gäller flera skyldigheter enligt regelverket om förhindrande av penningtvätt och finansiering av terrorism. Huvudsakligen handlar det om brister i rutinerna för kundkännedom. Finansinspektionen anser att en ändamålsenlig bedömning och fortlöpande uppföljning av riskerna för penningtvätt och finansiering av terrorism förutsätter tillfredsställande riskhanteringsmetoder och tillgång till aktuell och omfattande kundkännedomsinformation.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom