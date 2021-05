STTK: Koulutusjärjestelmä avainroolissa nuorten työelämävalmiuksien kehittämisessä

The free Summer Job Helpline is once again up and running for summer employees and employers 3.5.2021 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

Today is the opening day of the Summer Job Helpline, provided jointly by the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), Akava and the Finnish Confederation of Professionals (STTK). This summer, all enquiries to the helpline will be handled by Salla Hakoköngäs. Salla has a Bachelor of Laws degree and is currently studying for her Master of Laws degree with a major in laour law.