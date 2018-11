Studia esittelee kansainvälisiä opiskelumahdollisuuksia

Habitare 2019 to explore the spaces of the mind 1.11.2018 09:00 | Tiedote

The theme of the 2019 Habitare, Mindspaces, moves between the material and the intangible, as well as the real and the imaginary. The spatial solutions, materials, colours, scents, lighting and objects evoke emotions, catering for various needs in life. The Habitare exhibition design, to be conceived by the designer Laura Väinölä, will also be built around this theme. Habitare will next be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 11 to 15 September 2019.