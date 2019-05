Studio Drift’s and Magritte’s exhibitions continued Amos Rex’s visitor success

Amos Rex’s first exhibition Spring swarmed with visitors. After the roaring success of its inaugural exhibition teamLab: Massless, Amos Rex presented exhibitions on Belgian surrealist Réne Magritte alongside works of Amsterdam-based artist collective Studio Drift. Shown for the first time in Finland, the exhibitions were seen in three months by 145 000 visitors.

The centerpiece of Studio Drift’s exhibition Drifter, a floating utopian vision of a concrete monolith awed visitors. Studio Drift extended their ongoing research project, Materialism to include Finnish everyday objects for the exhibition. A Nokia phone, a pair of Fiskars scissors, a Savoy vase and a common plastic bag used in Finland were reverse engineered for the new artworks.

The Finnish public was delighted by the dreamlike art of René Magritte (1898–1967). The exhibition encompassed works from the Belgian artist’s chequered career, right from the early days of Surrealism to his “Vache period”. Bio Rex presented the silent film serial Fantômas by Louis Feuillade to accompany the exhibition.

Ars Fennica 2019 opens June 19th

Amos Rex closes for the period of exhibition construction and reopens on June 19th with a display of contemporary Nordic art. The first Summer exhibition, Ars Fennica 2019 displays works by the candidates for the 2019 Ars Fennica Award, Finland’s most notable art prize. The candidates are Petri Ala-Maunus (Finland), Miriam Bäckström (Sweden), Ragnar Kjartansson (Iceland), Aurora Reinhard (Finland) and Egill Sæbjörnsson (Iceland).

Press images: https://amosrex.fi/lehdisto/

Studio Drift

Studio Drift was established in 2007 by Lonneke Gordijn (b. 1980) and Ralph Nauta (b. 1978). Their visual practice involves light installations and interactive sculptures that speak to the connections between man, technology and nature. Their works are included in the collections of the Rijksmuseum, Stedelijk Museum (NL), Victoria and Albert museum (UK), Atlanta High Museum, San Francisco MOMA (USA) and in numerous private collections.

www.studiodrift.com / Instagram: @studio.drift / Facebook: studiodrift

Magritte: Life Line

The exhibition was realised in collaboration with the MASI, Museo d’arte della Svizzera Italiana in Lugano, Switzerland. The curators are two Belgian Surrealism experts: Director of the Musée de la Photographie à Charleroi, Xavier Canonne; and art historian Julie Waseige.