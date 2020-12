STUK antoi Olkiluodon ydinvoimalaitoksen kakkosyksikölle käynnistysluvan

The unit 2 at Olkiluoto will be shut down to a cold state so that the cause of the fault can be determined- the situation is stable 10.12.2020 20:30:44 EET | Press release

The situation of unit 2 at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant is stable and the plant will be shut down to cold state so that the cause of the fault can be determined. The inspectors of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) monitor the situation on site.