STUKin ilmankerääjään Kotkassa tarttui radioaktiivista zirkoniumia ja niobiumia

The Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority will send measuring equipment to the Chornobyl plant area together with the Norwegian and Swedish authorities 19.7.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Together with the Swedish and Norwegian radiation safety authorities, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority will send measuring equipment to the Chornobyl plant area for monitoring the radiation doses of employees and environmental radiation. The total value of the support is approximately EUR 360,000. The new measuring equipment will be delivered to the area by the end of 2022.