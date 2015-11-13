University of Helsinki

Stunning video and photo material from Antarctica available for online sharing

21.10.2017 09:00 | University of Helsinki

Jaa

Researchers going on a six-week long diving expedition under the Antarctic sea ice, invite media to follow and share the experience with their audiences.

From the left to the right: Explorer Patrick Degerman, Dr Joanna Norkko, Professor Alf Norkko. Photo: Iain Macdonald
From the left to the right: Explorer Patrick Degerman, Dr Joanna Norkko, Professor Alf Norkko. Photo: Iain Macdonald

Researchers going on a six-week long diving expedition under the Antarctic sea ice, invite media to follow and share the experience with their audiences.

Researchers from the University of Helsinki, the  National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research  and the University of Auckland will explore how climate change affects marine biodiversity in Antarctica.

Apart from sharing video clips, blog posts and photos during the expedition phase October-November 2017 the team members will, for the first time, document an entire research expedition in 360 degree Virtual Reality. The VR material will be available later, in early 2018.

"The aim of the outreach is to raise awareness about the unique and fragile Antarctic coastal under-ice ecosystems and the broader effect climate change might have on the ecosystems and the whole planet. Climate change affects the whole world, including the waters of Antarctica”,
says Professor  Alf Norkko.

The team will bring 32 cameras, three drones, one remotely controlled submarine, five 360 degree VR cameras and countless batteries along with them.

"We want to give everyone an opportunity to follow a real expedition from start to finish and share all the amazing things we see on and under the sea ice”, says Dr Joanna Norkko.

Material for the media

Blog posts, photos and samples of videos will be published on the Facebook page “ScienceUnderTheIce” during the period when the expedition members stay in field camps in tents. Journalists, newspapers, online media and bloggers are welcome to share the material with their audiences.

During the expedition the team will also, for the first time, document an entire research expedition in 360 degree Virtual Reality. The VR material will be available later, in early 2018.

Team members in charge of social media outreach:

Professor Alf Norkko University of Helsinki / Stockholm university: @anorkko
Doctor Joanna Norkko University of Helsinki: @joannanorkko
Explorer Patrick “Pata” Degerman:@pataexplorer

Yhteyshenkilöt

More information:
Communications Specialist Karin Hannukainen, karin.hannukainen@helsinki.fi
Communications Specialist Vera Schoultz, vera.schoultz@helsinki.fi  
University of Helsinki

Kuvat

From the left to the right: Explorer Patrick Degerman, Dr Joanna Norkko, Professor Alf Norkko. Photo: Iain Macdonald
From the left to the right: Explorer Patrick Degerman, Dr Joanna Norkko, Professor Alf Norkko. Photo: Iain Macdonald
Lataa

Linkit

Tietoja julkaisijasta

University of Helsinki
University of Helsinki
P.O. Box 53
00014 University of Helsinki, Finland

http://www.helsinki.fi/university

Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi

Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.

Lue lisää julkaisijalta University of Helsinki

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.

Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme