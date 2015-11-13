Stunning video and photo material from Antarctica available for online sharing
Researchers going on a six-week long diving expedition under the Antarctic sea ice, invite media to follow and share the experience with their audiences.
Researchers from the University of Helsinki, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research and the University of Auckland will explore how climate change affects marine biodiversity in Antarctica.
Apart from sharing video clips, blog posts and photos during the expedition phase October-November 2017 the team members will, for the first time, document an entire research expedition in 360 degree Virtual Reality. The VR material will be available later, in early 2018.
"The aim of the outreach is to raise awareness about the unique and fragile Antarctic coastal under-ice ecosystems and the broader effect climate change might have on the ecosystems and the whole planet. Climate change affects the whole world, including the waters of Antarctica”,
says Professor Alf Norkko.
The team will bring 32 cameras, three drones, one remotely controlled submarine, five 360 degree VR cameras and countless batteries along with them.
"We want to give everyone an opportunity to follow a real expedition from start to finish and share all the amazing things we see on and under the sea ice”, says Dr Joanna Norkko.
Material for the media
Blog posts, photos and samples of videos will be published on the Facebook page “ScienceUnderTheIce” during the period when the expedition members stay in field camps in tents. Journalists, newspapers, online media and bloggers are welcome to share the material with their audiences.
Team members in charge of social media outreach:
Professor Alf Norkko University of Helsinki / Stockholm university: @anorkko
Doctor Joanna Norkko University of Helsinki: @joannanorkko
Explorer Patrick “Pata” Degerman:@pataexplorer
More information:
Communications Specialist Karin Hannukainen, karin.hannukainen@helsinki.fi
Communications Specialist Vera Schoultz, vera.schoultz@helsinki.fi
University of Helsinki
