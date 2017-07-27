Subscription Period for Superior Industries’ Tender of UNIWHEELS AG’s Shares to Close Monday, July 31, 2017

27.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aluminum wheels, reiterated today that the subscription period for the tender offer to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS AG (“UNIWHEELS”) will close Monday, July 31, 2017.

On June 30, 2017, Superior announced it had commenced a tender offer to acquire the remaining 954,920 shares held by the public shareholders, which represents approximately 7.7% of the total outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS, for cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Superior acquired the other approximately 92.3% of the outstanding shares through a tender offer that was settled on May 30, 2017, where the public shareholders also received cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Following the settlement of the tender offer, Superior will finalize the proceedings to delist UNIWHEELS’ common stock from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the largest global aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs. Superior partners with its customers to provide the marketplace a wide variety of innovative and high quality products. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, visit www.supind.com.

